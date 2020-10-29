ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc today announced the intended timetable for the 2021 quarterly interim dividends.
2021 Interim Dividend Timetable
|4th Quarter 2020
|1st Quarter 2021
|2nd Quarter 2021
|3rd Quarter 2021
|Announcement date
|February 4, 2021
|April 29, 2021
|July 29, 2021
|October 28, 2021
|Ex- Dividend Date for ADS.A and ADS.B
|February 18, 2021
|May 13, 2021
|August 12, 2021
|November 10, 2021
|Ex- Dividend Date for RDS A and RDS B
|February 18, 2021
|May 13, 2021
|August 12, 2021
|November 11, 2021
|Record date
|February 19, 2021
|May 14, 2021
|August 13, 2021
|November 12, 2021
|Closing date for currency election (see Note below)
|March 05, 2021
|May 28, 2021
|August 27, 2021
|November 26, 2021
|Pounds sterling and euro equivalents announcement date
|March 15, 2021
|June 7, 2021
|September 6, 2021
|December 6, 2021
|Payment date
|March 29, 2021
|June 21, 2021
|September 20, 2021
|December 20, 2021
Note
A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.
The 2021 interim dividend timetable is also available on www.shell.com/dividend
Royal Dutch Shell plc
The Hague, October 29, 2020
ENQUIRIES:
|Media:
|International
|+44 (0) 207 934 5550
|Americas
|+1 832 337 4355
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
