 

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc today announced the intended timetable for the 2021 quarterly interim dividends.

2021 Interim Dividend Timetable

  4th Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021
Announcement date February 4, 2021 April 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 October 28, 2021
Ex- Dividend Date for ADS.A and ADS.B February 18, 2021 May 13, 2021 August 12, 2021 November 10, 2021
Ex- Dividend Date for RDS A and RDS B February 18, 2021 May 13, 2021 August 12, 2021 November 11, 2021
Record date February 19, 2021 May 14, 2021 August 13, 2021 November 12, 2021
Closing date for currency election (see Note below) March 05, 2021 May 28, 2021 August 27, 2021 November 26, 2021
Pounds sterling and euro equivalents announcement date March 15, 2021 June 7, 2021 September 6, 2021 December 6, 2021
Payment date March 29, 2021 June 21, 2021 September 20, 2021 December 20, 2021

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

The 2021 interim dividend timetable is also available on www.shell.com/dividend

Royal Dutch Shell plc

The Hague, October 29, 2020
ENQUIRIES:

Media:  
International +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Americas +1 832 337 4355

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this announcement “Shell”, “Shell Group” and “Royal Dutch Shell” are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words “we”, “us” and “our” are also used to refer to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. ‘‘Subsidiaries’’, “Shell subsidiaries” and “Shell companies” as used in this announcement refer to entities over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as “joint ventures” and “joint operations”, respectively.  Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as “associates”. The term “Shell interest” is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

