ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE

The Board of Royal Dutch Shell plc today announced the intended timetable for the 2021 quarterly interim dividends.

2021 Interim Dividend Timetable

4th Quarter 2020 1st Quarter 2021 2nd Quarter 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Announcement date February 4, 2021 April 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 October 28, 2021 Ex- Dividend Date for ADS.A and ADS.B February 18, 2021 May 13, 2021 August 12, 2021 November 10, 2021 Ex- Dividend Date for RDS A and RDS B February 18, 2021 May 13, 2021 August 12, 2021 November 11, 2021 Record date February 19, 2021 May 14, 2021 August 13, 2021 November 12, 2021 Closing date for currency election (see Note below) March 05, 2021 May 28, 2021 August 27, 2021 November 26, 2021 Pounds sterling and euro equivalents announcement date March 15, 2021 June 7, 2021 September 6, 2021 December 6, 2021 Payment date March 29, 2021 June 21, 2021 September 20, 2021 December 20, 2021

Note

A different currency election date may apply to shareholders holding shares in a securities account with a bank or financial institution ultimately holding through Euroclear Nederland. This may also apply to other shareholders who do not hold their shares either directly on the Register of Members or in the corporate sponsored nominee arrangement. Shareholders can contact their broker, financial intermediary, bank or financial institution for the election deadline that applies.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

The Hague, October 29, 2020

