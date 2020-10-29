 

Frequency Therapeutics Announces Expanded FX-322 Clinical Development Program and Upcoming Day-90 Phase 2a Analysis

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today provided an update to its strategy and clinical development program for FX-322, its lead product candidate for the treatment of acquired sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL). SNHL is the primary cause of more than 90 percent of all hearing loss.

The Company announced today plans to report an analysis of day-90 data from its Phase 2a study of FX-322 in late Q1 2021. In its previously disclosed Phase 1/2 study, Frequency observed improvements in key measures of hearing function, following a single dose of FX-322, in patients with moderate to moderately severe acquired SNHL. The evaluation period for the Phase 1/2 study was 90 days.

The primary objectives of the FX-322 Phase 2a study are to: 1) further establish the hearing signal observed in the Phase 1/2 study; 2) evaluate the impact of multiple doses; and 3) characterize exploratory endpoints to inform future studies.

Frequency also is expanding its clinical development program to evaluate FX-322’s clinical profile in other SNHL patient groups, including age-related and severe SNHL patients, in order to identify the broadest population that may benefit from its potentially restorative therapeutic approach.

Summary of FX-322 clinical studies and anticipated milestones:

  • FX-322 Phase 2a study of patients with mild to moderately severe acquired SNHL (ages 18-65): The Phase 2a study completed enrollment with 95 patients in September 2020. The Company today announced plans to provide a complete analysis of day-90 Phase 2a study data, which is anticipated late in Q1 2021. The Phase 2a end-of-study (seven month) readout is anticipated late in Q2 2021.
  • FX-322 Phase 1b study of patients with age-related hearing loss (ages 66 – 85): The first patient in this study was dosed in October 2020 and the complete data readout is anticipated in Q2 2021.
  • FX-322 Phase 1b study in patients with severe SNHL (ages 18-65): This study is expected to start this quarter and the complete data readout is anticipated in Q3 2021.

“The first half of 2021 will be an important period for Frequency in which we will obtain multiple clinical datasets that will guide and potentially accelerate our future regulatory and later stage development activities,” said David L. Lucchino, Frequency’s chief executive officer. “Improved clarity of sound and speech remains the critical unmet need for the tens of millions of individuals in the US with hearing loss, and we look forward to sharing key insights from our Phase 2a study early next year.”

