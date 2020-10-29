 

Suominen Corporation - Manager's transaction Tamminen, Toni

29.10.2020, 12:00  |  16   |   |   

Suominen Corporation October 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (EET)

Suominen Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Tamminen, Toni

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Suominen Corporation

LEI: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700Z1BNFYR9PRDF52_20201029094917_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009010862

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 220 Unit price: 4.83 EUR

(2): Volume: 598 Unit price: 4.83 EUR

(3): Volume: 282 Unit price: 4.82 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 1,100 Volume weighted average price: 4.82744 EUR


For more information, please contact

Emilia Peltola, Vice President, Communications, IR & Sustainability, Suominen Corporation, tel. +358 50 540 9747

SUOMINEN CORPORATION


Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.


