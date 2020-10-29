Freddie Mac Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its third quarter 2020 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-Q and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the third quarter 2020 financial results supplement.



The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, to discuss its results with the media. The conference call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website at http://www.FreddieMac.com/investors for approximately 30 days.