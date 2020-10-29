 

Trigon Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Expanded Kombat Mineral Resource

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V: TM) (“Trigon” or the “Company”) has filed an updated NI 43-101 technical report covering the Kombat copper project in Namibia.

The updated NI 43-101 technical report shows an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.35 million tonnes and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 31.76 million tonnes, representing increases of 283% and 317% respectively in copper metal content from the Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource estimates reported as at February 28, 2018 (see press release dated September 28, 2020).

The updated Mineral Resource has been prepared and classified by technical consultants Minxcon (Pty) Ltd (“Minxcon”) in accordance with the reporting guidelines as set out in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information with respect to the key assumptions, parameters, risks, the mineral resource estimate, data verification, quality assurance and quality control (“QA/QC”) and other technical information, please refer to the technical report.

The technical report titled “NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Report on the Kombat Project, Namibia” and dated, October 26, 2020 has been prepared by Qualified Person Uwe Engelmann and on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Company website at www.trigonmetals.com.

Qualified Person
Mr. Uwe Engelmann (BSc (Zoo. & Bot.), BSc Hons (Geol.), Pr.Sci.Nat. No. 400058/08, MGSSA) of Minxcon, is a “qualified person” as such term is defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information and data included in this press release. As a director of Minxcon, Mr. Engelmann is considered independent.

Drilling at Silver Hill Project, Morocco
The Company has recently begun its exploratory drilling program at the Silver Hill property in Morocco. To date four holes have been completed. Drill core from the initial holes has been delivered to an SGS certified laboratory in Marrakech for analysis. Results are expected shortly.

Trigon Metals Inc.
Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver operations in mining friendly jurisdictions in Africa. The Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountain lands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine.   The Company also recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco.

Cautionary Notes  
This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the Company’s Mineral Resources and Reserves and planned drilling program, the Company’s strategies and the Company’s abilities to execute such strategies, the Company’s expectations for the Kombat operations, the Company’s ability to restart the Kombat operations, the Company’s ability to obtain adequate investment and other financing, and the Company’s future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 


CONTACT: For further information, contact:
Jed Richardson
+1 416 566 8134
jed.richardson@trigonmetals.com
Website: www.trigonmetals.com

