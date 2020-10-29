 

European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.10.2020, 14:50  |  99   |   |   

  

European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)

  • Ruling invalidates Amgen’s European patent claims directed to PCSK9 antibodies relevant to Praluent (alirocumab)
  • Praluent (alirocumab) continues to be available in European countries where it is approved for use and for sale

PARIS – October 29, 2020 – The European Patent Office (EPO) Technical Boards of Appeal has today ruled in Sanofi and Regeneron’s favor, invalidating certain claims of Amgen’s European patent (EP 2 215 124) directed to PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9) antibodies relevant to Praluent (alirocumab). Praluent will continue to be available in European countries where it is approved for use and for sale.  

We are pleased with today’s decision by the European Patent Office, which upholds the rigorous standard for pharmaceutical patents that we argued for in this case, affirming that Amgen’s asserted claims against Sanofi in Europe are invalid,” said Karen Linehan, Executive Vice President, Legal Affairs and General Counsel, Sanofi. “This decision validates our years-long commitment to vigorously defending this case.” 

Today's EPO decision follows a ruling in Sanofi and Regeneron’s favor in August 2019 by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware which found as a matter of law that certain of Amgen’s asserted patent claims for antibodies targeting PCSK9 are invalid based on lack of enablement.

Editor’s notes
Under a restructured agreement announced in December 2019, Sanofi possesses sole rights for Praluent outside the U.S. Regeneron has sole rights for Praluent inside the U.S. Each party is solely responsible for funding development and commercialization expenses in their respective territories.

Praluent is not available in Germany, following an injunction granted by the Düsseldorf Regional Court in July 2019. Sanofi has appealed this decision, and a hearing for the appeal is scheduled for November 5, 2020.

About Praluent
Praluent (alirocumab) inhibits the binding of PCSK9 (proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9) to the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor and thereby increases the number of available LDL receptors on the surface of liver cells to clear LDL, which lowers LDL cholesterol (LDL-C) levels in the blood. Praluent was developed by Sanofi and Regeneron under a global collaboration agreement.

Seite 1 von 4
Sanofi Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Enters Into Sales & Distribution Agreement for ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 3RD QUARTER 2020 UNAUDITED RESULTS
Nokia announces first phase of its new strategy, changes to operating model and Group Leadership ...
Yamana Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at Canadian Malartic; Announces Positive ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 2021 INTERIM DIVIDEND TIMETABLE
Worldline: Closing of Worldline's friendly tender offer for Ingenico
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update on Hexagon Purus spin off
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Director Declaration
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:13 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 29.10.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
12:28 Uhr
JPMORGAN belässt SANOFI auf 'Overweight'
12:03 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Pharmakonzern Sanofi wird für 2020 nochmals optimistischer
11:22 Uhr
UBS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
10:06 Uhr
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt SANOFI auf 'Buy'
08:05 Uhr
Pharmakonzern Sanofi wird für 2020 nochmals optimistischer
07:30 Uhr
Sanofi Q3 2020 business EPS(1) growth of 8.8% at CER
07:00 Uhr
Sanofi to evaluate the safety and efficacy of novel investigational candidate THOR-707 and KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in pursuit of establishing a new treatment option in oncology
28.10.20
Sanofi and GSK to support COVAX with 200 million doses of adjuvanted, recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine
27.10.20
Sanofi: Information concerning the total number of voting rights and shares - September 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:36 Uhr
441
Sanofi-Aventis, attraktiv niedrig bewerteter Pharmariese mit aussichtsreicher Pipeline und vielversp