CAVU Resources, an OTC Must Watch, Closes Out “The Facts Series” and Shares Insight on Q3 Numbers and Q4 Forecast

On today’s call, Cavu Resources CEO, Bob Silver will review “The Facts Series”, give insight on the exciting progress and share “What’s Next”. Russell Sinacori, President of Sinacori Builders will discuss Q3 and Q4 forecast.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTC: CAVR), welcomes shareholders and those interested in learning more about Cavu Resources to participate in Week Six of "The Facts Series", today, Thursday, October 29th, at 4:00 pm EST.

“Another successful revenue producing quarter and with Q4 projected to be our best ever, we truly have achieved incredible results considering the challenges we have faced with Covid-19. Our momentum is building, our vision is as clear as ever and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Cavu Resources,” – Russell Sinacori, President of Cavu Resources Sinacori Builders.

Call In Details

﻿Hosted by CAVU Resources

https://cavuresources.my.webex.com/cavuresources.my/j.php?MTID=m490b9f ...

Thursday, Oct 29, 2020 4:00 pm | 1 hour | (UTC-04:00) Eastern Time (US & Canada)

Meeting number: 126 334 3401

Password: 3b6mW28KkKw (32669285 from phones and video systems)

Join by video system

Dial 1263343401@webex.com

You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.

Join by phone

+1-415-655-0001 US Toll

Access code: 126 334 3401



Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, among other thing, statements regarding the offering, the expected gross proceeds, the expected use of proceeds and the expected closing of the offering. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell its products; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and, the Company's business, research, product development, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.