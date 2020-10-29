In week 43-44. 2020, Skeljungur purchased 4.500.000 of its own shares, at purchase price of ISK 36,615,000. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares bought Share price (rate) Purchase price 23.10.2020 10:52 1.500.000 8,16 12.240.000 27.10.2020 11:01 1.500.000 8,13 12.195.000 28.10.2020 09:36 970.000 8,12 7.876.400 28.10.2020 09:37 530.000 8,12 4.303.600



Total 4.500.000 36.615.000

The trade is in accordance with Skeljungur’s share buy-back program, announced to Nasdaq Iceland on October 8th, 2020. The main purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.



Skeljungur has now purchased a total of 16,500,000 own shares which corresponds to 52.62% of maximum amount of own shares that will be purchased according to the buy-back program. The purchase price for the bought shares is total ISK 131,557,500. Before the share buy-back program began Skeljungur owned 24,820,946 of own shares or the equivalent of 1,25% of the issued share capital.



Skeljungur now owns a total of 41,320,946 shares or 2.08 % of the Company’s share capital.



According to the buy-back program the maximum purchase price may not exceed ISK 250.000.000, provided that Skeljungur and its subsidiaries shall only hold a maximum of 10% of the company´s shares. The share buy-back program will remain in effect until the Annual General Meeting in 2021, unless the conditions for maximum purchase are met before that time. The execution of the share buy-back program is in accordance with the Public Limited Company Act No. 2/1995 and Regulation on Insider Information and Market Manipulation No. 630/2005.



For further information please contact Ólafur Þór Jóhannesson, CFO, fjarfestar@skeljungur.is



