Aprea Therapeutics to Highlight Changing Treatment Paradigm in MDS as well as Development Pipeline Progress at Virtual R&D Day Today

BOSTON, Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics to reactivate mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53, will host a live virtual R&D Day Webinar, with presentations by key opinion leaders in hematology, today from 1:00 – 3:00 pm Eastern Time.

1:00 pm – 2:00 pm:

Introduction and discussion with Drs. David Sallman (Moffitt Cancer Center), Guillermo Garcia-Manero (MD Anderson Cancer Center), and Eyal Attar (Aprea’s Chief Medical Officer) to review current clinical therapy options for TP53 mutant MDS/AML patients and the potential role of eprenetapopt. Discussion with review of Aprea’s Phase 3 Clinical program in MDS to be followed by Q&A.

2:00 pm – 2:15 pm:

Overview of Aprea’s ongoing commercial preparations in front-line MDS by Greg Wessels, Aprea’s Chief Commercial Officer

2:15 pm – 3:00 pm:

Review of Aprea’s hematology and solid tumor clinical pipeline, by Dr. Eyal Attar followed by Q&A and Wrap-up.

Virtual R&D Day Webinar Information

The live webinar will begin at 1:00 pm Eastern Time and conclude at approximately 3:00 pm. Registration is accessible on the Events page of Aprea’s website. Following the webinar, a replay will be available for a limited time on Aprea’s website.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: APRE) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with research facilities in Stockholm, Sweden, focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics that reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein p53. The Company’s lead product candidate is eprenetapopt (APR-246), a small molecule in clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Eprenetapopt has received Breakthrough Therapy, Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations from the FDA for MDS, and Orphan Drug designation from the European Commission for MDS, AML and ovarian cancer. APR-548, a next-generation small molecule reactivator of mutant p53, is being developed for oral administration. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.