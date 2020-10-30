Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Appointment of Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley to the Scientific Advisory Board for its COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com ) (OTCQB:GNBT) ( http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote ) today announced that Dr. Tamera-Coyne Beasley has joined the NGIO COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board (SAB) to help guide the company’s efforts in developing clinical research protocols that address the unmet medical and social needs of adolescents and young adults, who have been shown to transmit the coronavirus. She will also be instrumental in helping the company with community outreach programs, particularly in communities of color who are at increased risk of infection and the serious complications of COVID-19.

-Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, MD, MPH, FAAP, FSAHM is the Derrol Dawkins, MD Endowed Chair in Adolescent Medicine at Children’s of Alabama, Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Adolescent Medicine, and Vice Chair of Pediatrics for Community Engagement

Dr. Coyne-Beasley completed her undergraduate work at Brown University before receiving her Master’s in Public Health in Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduating from Duke University Medical School. She is currently a Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, practicing physician in the William A. Daniel, Jr. Adolescent Health Center at Children’s of Alabama and Director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Adolescent Medicine. Dr. Coyne-Beasley is also the Vice Chair of Pediatrics for Community Engagement. As a key opinion leader in the field of adolescent medicine, Dr. Coyne-Beasley is Past President of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine.

Generex CEO, Joseph Moscato said, “We are honored that Dr. Coyne-Beasley has joined our scientific and clinical advisory board. Her extensive experience and expertise in treating adolescents is especially important at this time of the coronavirus pandemic, as the opening of schools and universities has resulted in nationwide COVID spikes, clearly demonstrating the need for a vaccine that can be safely administered to children, adolescents, and young adults. And through her work in community engagement, we will further our efforts to include underserved communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Coyne-Beasley as we advance the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine into the clinic.”