 

Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Appointment of Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley to the Scientific Advisory Board for its COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.10.2020, 14:00  |  72   |   |   

-Dr. Tamera Coyne-Beasley, MD, MPH, FAAP, FSAHM is the Derrol Dawkins, MD Endowed Chair in Adolescent Medicine at Children’s of Alabama, Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, Director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Adolescent Medicine, and Vice Chair of Pediatrics for Community Engagement

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) (http://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GNBT/quote) today announced that Dr. Tamera-Coyne Beasley has joined the NGIO COVID-19 Vaccine Scientific & Clinical Advisory Board (SAB) to help guide the company’s efforts in developing clinical research protocols that address the unmet medical and social needs of adolescents and young adults, who have been shown to transmit the coronavirus. She will also be instrumental in helping the company with community outreach programs, particularly in communities of color who are at increased risk of infection and the serious complications of COVID-19.

Dr. Coyne-Beasley completed her undergraduate work at Brown University before receiving her Master’s in Public Health in Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and graduating from Duke University Medical School. She is currently a Professor of Pediatrics and Internal Medicine, practicing physician in the William A. Daniel, Jr. Adolescent Health Center at Children’s of Alabama and Director of the University of Alabama at Birmingham Division of Adolescent Medicine. Dr. Coyne-Beasley is also the Vice Chair of Pediatrics for Community Engagement. As a key opinion leader in the field of adolescent medicine, Dr. Coyne-Beasley is Past President of the Society for Adolescent Health and Medicine.

Generex CEO, Joseph Moscato said, “We are honored that Dr. Coyne-Beasley has joined our scientific and clinical advisory board. Her extensive experience and expertise in treating adolescents is especially important at this time of the coronavirus pandemic, as the opening of schools and universities has resulted in nationwide COVID spikes, clearly demonstrating the need for a vaccine that can be safely administered to children, adolescents, and young adults. And through her work in community engagement, we will further our efforts to include underserved communities who have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. We look forward to working closely with Dr. Coyne-Beasley as we advance the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine into the clinic.”

Seite 1 von 2
Generex Biotechnology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Monument Mining gibt die Ergebnisse der Jahreshauptversammlung der Aktionäre bekannt
European Patent Office rules in favor of Sanofi and Regeneron concerning Praluent (alirocumab)
Teladoc Health Announces Shareholder Approvals in Merger with Livongo
Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at constant exchange ...
Trinity Biotech plc to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Trevena, Inc. Announces DEA Scheduling of OLINVYK (oliceridine) injection
European Medicines Agency Accepts Biogen’s Aducanumab Marketing Authorization Application for ...
UBISOFT REPORTS FIRST-HALF 2020-21 EARNINGS FIGURES
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Biocartis and Exact Sciences Agree to End Collaboration Due to Changed Market Circumstances
Bone Therapeutics Provides Third Quarter 2020 Business Update
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Monument Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
AMD Unveils Next-Generation PC Gaming with AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series – Bringing Leadership 4K ...
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 PRESS RELEASE
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Director Declaration
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Publication of a Review Article on Cancer Vaccines Highlighting AE37 (Ii-Key-HER2) Immunotherapeutic Vaccine
07.10.20
Generex Biotechnology Announces Corporate Update and Investor Conference Call: NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8:00 AM
07.10.20
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Closing of a Licensing & Distribution Agreement with Bintai Kinden to Advance the Clinical Development & Commercialization of Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus Vaccine for Global Markets
06.10.20
Generex Subsidiary NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces World Class Scientific Advisory Board Appointments for its COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program
02.10.20
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:13 Uhr
4.243
Generex Biotechnology steigt und steigt
27.08.20
6
Starker Breakout Generex Biotechnology mit viel Volume. Startschuss?