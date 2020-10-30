 

Breakthrough for Syntellix - MAGNEZIX implant has been granted designation as a "Breakthrough Device" by the U.S. FDA

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.10.2020, 15:46  |  32   |   |   

HANOVER, Germany, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), Silver Spring / Maryland, has granted Syntellix's MAGNEZIX CS 3.2 device and proposed indication for use the designation of a "Breakthrough Device".

In order to receive the Breakthrough Device designation, the MAGNEZIX-based implant had to meet tough criteria and thus prove that it "provides for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human disease or conditions" and, additionally, that it either "represents breakthrough technology", "offers significant advantages over existing approved or cleared alternatives" or that its "availability is in the best interest of patients".

Syntellix CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Prof. Dr. Utz Claassen commented the breaking news for the company as follows: "We feel very honored by the fact that the institution which we deeply respect as the 'Cathedral' of regulatory authorities in the world has classified our implant as a 'Breakthrough Device', which by definition of the relevant FDA criteria implies more effective treatment of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating human disease or conditions. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought infection risks into the focus of public interest. Therefore, our products, which naturally avoid implant removal surgeries and related risks, as well as their life-saving character become even more relevant as an elementary building block for healthcare systems worldwide. I am sure that the FDA decision will act as a reference and catalyst for patients, doctors, healthcare providers, and healthcare authorities around the globe."

About Syntellix:

Syntellix AG, a global biomaterials pioneer engaged in biomedical engineering, material & life science, is the world's market and technology leader in the field of bioabsorbable metallic orthopaedic implants. The company has already been honored with numerous important awards and prizes, including, amongst others, the Innovation Award of the German Economy 2012/13, the Future Award 2016 of the German Healthcare Economy, the German Medical Award 2017, the Innovator of the Year 2017 Award, and the German Innovation Award in Gold 2019; Syntellix implants were also a winner in the Product of the Year category of the Sustainability Award 2018 program, and lately the company has won the renowned Award of Excellence by the International Magnesium Association (IMA). In recent peer-reviewed medical-scientific publications concerning various clinical applications, MAGNEZIX implants have been rated as "being advantageous" or even "clinically superior" to conventional titanium implants.

Disclaimer:

This press release is a translation and has been issued for information purposes only. Should there be any discrepancy between this translation and the original German text, the latter shall be the legally binding version.

Contact at Syntellix AG:

Pierre Frega
press@syntellix.com
+49(0)511 270413-61
www.syntellix.com

Syntellix AG
Aegidientorplatz 2a
30159 Hannover
Germany



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cellusys launches SMS Verification to eradicate smishing and mobile fraud
SciBase releases next generation platform, Nevisense Go.
Command and Control Systems Market Size Worth USD 44.76 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 3.8%: Emergen Research
Topia Named Strategic Leader in the new Fosway 9-Grid for Talent & People Success
Nel signs LoI with Statkraft for a green hydrogen project with up to 50MW of electrolyser capacity
Micro Mobile Data Center Market worth $6.5 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Four new patents under the belt: Shin Kong Bank and TPIsoftware revolutionize finance industry with new API management applications
Swrve Named a Leader in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobile Marketing Platforms
Sorbitol Market To Be Worth USD 2.18 Billion By 2027. Company strategies and Financials of Archer ...
IDTechEx Explains how Electric Vehicles are Eliminating Rare-Earths
Titel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
Cognitive Assessment and Training Market worth $11.4 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Lundin Mining Third Quarter Results
Elkem signs MoU with FREYR for supply of battery materials
Bambuser Launches New Features for Enhanced Live Video Shopping Experiences for Retailers & ...
The Nordic Prime Ministers back investment mobilisation from institutional investors in green ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks