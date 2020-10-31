 

Linksys and Qualcomm Launch the First 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot in Korea and Hong Kong

Provides best network environment anytime, anywhere with latest technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Linksys, the connected home division within the Belkin International and Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) entity, has introduced the first 5G and Wi-Fi 6 Mobile Hotspot in Korea with Korea Telecom (KT), the largest Korean mobile carrier and in Hong Kong with CSL. The Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System and Qualcomm FastConnect 6800 mobile connectivity system.  

Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot

The Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot harnesses 5G and Wi-Fi 6 for blazing fast and seamless connectivity. The device is the world's thinnest and lightest 5G mobile hotspot and includes a USB-C port with Qualcomm Quick Charge Technology, ensuring devices are powered up and optimally connected at home or on-the-go.

The Linksys 5G Mobile Hotspot enables a fast and stable network by utilizing the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ax) technologies. With USB tethering that supports large-capacity LTE high-speed data, users can stay connected regardless of what environment or situation they are in.

"Mobile hotspots are essential to use fast, seamless wireless networks in a variety of environments, enabling increased connectivity, mobility and productivity across many use cases," said L.C. Wu, chief operating officer, Connected Home Division (Linksys, Wemo, Phyn), Belkin International. "Linksys is excited to launch the first 5G mobile hotspot supporting 5G and Wi-Fi 6 in Korea with KT and Hong Kong with CSL. We will continue to rollout new innovative 5G devices around the world, and expect many consumers will enjoy a fast and stable mobile life with our products."

"We're delighted to collaborate with Linksys to deliver a 5G Mobile Hotspot powered by the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System along with support for our FastConnect 6800," said Gautam Sheoran, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Together, 5G and Wi-Fi 6 can better support the remote workforce and bolster overall network connectivity with speed, reliability and flexibility to transform how the world connects."

Additional specs include:

  • The thinnest and lightest 5G mobile hotspot in the market – 15.5mm thickness and 185g weight
  • Connects up to 16 devices
  • 4000mAh battery capacity allows all-day usage

About Linksys
 The Linksys brand has pioneered wireless connectivity since its inception in 1988, being the first router brand to ship 100 million units worldwide. Recognized for its award-winning Velop Intelligent Mesh Technology and integrated Linksys Aware WiFi motion sensing software, Linksys enables a connected lifestyle with simplified home and business control, enhanced security and seamless Internet access through innovative features and a growing application and partner ecosystem. Linksys products are sold in more than 60 countries and can be found in major retailers around the world.

About Belkin International
 In 2018, Foxconn Interconnect Technology merged with Belkin International (Belkin, Linksys, Wemo, Phyn) to create a global consumer electronics leader. Today, this group leads in connecting people with technologies at home, at work and on the go within the accessories ("Connected Things" – Belkin brand) and the smart home ("Connected Home" – Linksys, Wemo and Phyn brands) markets. 

Qualcomm Snapdragon, Qualcomm FastConnect and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products iof Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, FastConnect, and Quick Charge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology x Belkin International logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322568/Belkin_Linksys_5G_Mobile_Hotspot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/804342/FIT_Belkin_Family_Logo.jpg



