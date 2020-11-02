Wrap Technologies Appoints New Director of International Sales

Based out of London, Mr. Gill brings over 15 years of experience in senior sales management across global law enforcement and security sectors. He will be responsible for managing and driving international sales for the Company’s products. Mr. Gill will be working closely with President and Interim CEO, Tom Smith, to expand the Company’s international footprint.

TEMPE, Arizona, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the “Company” or “ W rap ”) (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced today the appointment of Jags Gill as the new Director of International Sales.

Most recently, Mr. Gill served as Director of International Sales for WatchGuard Video, Inc., a Motorola Solutions, Inc. subsidiary, and was responsible for managing global partners and leading a global sales force across Europe, Latin America and Asia. Mr. Gill previously served as UK sales manager for Taser International responsible for sales and marketing campaigns.

“This is our first salesperson living abroad,” said Smith. “We are thrilled to have Jags Gill on the team working directly with our international distributors as well as his own direct channels in law enforcement. Jags sales and marketing expertise will be a great asset invaluable as we grow our international business and reputation.”

“I look forward to playing a key role in accelerating international growth for BolaWrap and Wrap’s other products,” said Mr. Gill. “I intend to utilize the current direct and indirect sales channels put in place thus far, while developing additional routes to market via the network of contacts I have built throughout my career. This is a unique time with law enforcement facing new challenges interfacing with the public and I am excited to work to advance adoption of BolaWrap by large police organizations globally.”

Jags Gill speaks English, German, Punjabi and Swahili and holds a degree in Business Administration from Kingston University.



About WRAP Technologies (WRTC)

WRAP Technologies is an innovator of modern policing solutions. The Company’s BolaWrap 100 product is a patented, hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to restrain an individual at a distance from 10 to 25 feet. Developed by award winning inventor Elwood Norris, the Company’s Chief Technology Officer, the small but powerful BolaWrap 100 assists law enforcement in safely and effectively deescalating encounters, especially those involving an individual in crisis. BolaWrap 100 has already been used to safely apprehend suspects without injury in a number of cities including Los Angeles, Sacramento, Fresno, Bell, Albuquerque, Minneapolis, West Palm Beach, Fort Worth, and Oak Ridge. For information on the Company, please visit www.wraptechnologies.com.