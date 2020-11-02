 

Hudson Resources Announces New Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. (“Hudson” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange “HUD”; OTC “HUDRF”) is pleased to announce that Kevin Crawford, Donna Phillips, and Antony Harwood (the “New Directors”) have been elected to the Board of Directors at the Company’s annual general meeting held yesterday.  The Company’s Board of Directors is now comprised of the three newly elected directors as well as Dave Frattaroli and Jim Cambon.

Mr. Crawford is a retired executive who was the Chairman of the board at SCR-Sibelco, a global (3.2 billion Euro) industrial minerals company based in Belgium (and parent company of U.S.-based Unimin Corporation) until 2016.  Prior to becoming the Chairman, Mr. Crawford held several executive positions with Sibelco, including Group CEO.  Mr. Crawford currently sits on the board of Connor Investor Services, Inc, a private investment advisory firm in Wyomissing, PA, with close to US$1 billion under management.

During his tenure at Sibelco, Mr. Crawford helped create one of the world’s largest industrial minerals companies with over 200 operations in 40 countries, more than 10,000 employees and over 3.2 billion Euros in revenues.  He also grew Unimin from a small (four plants), several-hundred employee company which generated $100 million in sales, to the largest diversified-industrial minerals company in North America with over 40 plants, 2,500 employees and $2 billion in revenues.

Mr. Crawford obtained his MBA, with distinction, from Pace University and holds a BBA, Accounting, cum laude, with Niagara University.

Ms. Phillips has over thirty years of professional experience in business with particular focus in the areas of finance, corporate planning, land negotiations, business development, government relations, stakeholder/community relations and Indigenous negotiations in the energy industry.  Ms. Phillips is the Executive Vice President, Corporate Development of Pacific Canbriam Energy Limited, a company with an organic growth story now producing > 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Ms. Phillips adopted the principles of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) throughout her career.  She has a deep understanding of the role of ESG through her relationships with Indigenous Peoples. She completed the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program and is the holder of the Institute of Corporate Directors Director designation (ICD.D).

