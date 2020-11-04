 

Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions

EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS NOVEMBER 4, 2020, AT 2.00 PM (EET/EEST)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Thunekov AB
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mikael Thunved
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Evli Bank Plc
LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20201104131338_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 34 Unit price: 9.82 EUR
(2): Volume: 9 Unit price: 10.2 EUR
(3): Volume: 407 Unit price: 9.89 EUR
(4): Volume: 85 Unit price: 9.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 15 Unit price: 9.96 EUR
(6): Volume: 15 Unit price: 9.96 EUR
(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 9.92 EUR
(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 10 EUR
(10): Volume: 7 Unit price: 10 EUR
(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 120 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(14): Volume: 40 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(16): Volume: 80 Unit price: 9.92 EUR
(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(18): Volume: 30 Unit price: 10.1 EUR
(19): Volume: 53 Unit price: 10 EUR
(20): Volume: 17 Unit price: 10 EUR
(21): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9.94 EUR
(22): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(23): Volume: 42 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(24): Volume: 98 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(25): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(26): Volume: 2 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(27): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.98 EUR
(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.92 EUR
(29): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(30): Volume: 174 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(31): Volume: 62 Unit price: 9.9 EUR
(32): Volume: 20 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(32): Volume: 3 102 Volume weighted average price: 9.91049 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 9.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 9.99 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-10-30
Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000170915
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

