Evli Bank Plc - Managers' Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 04.11.2020, 13:00 | 51 | 0 | 0 04.11.2020, 13:00 | EVLI BANK PLC MANAGER'S TRANSACTIONS NOVEMBER 4, 2020, AT 2.00 PM (EET/EEST) ____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Thunekov AB

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mikael Thunved

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Evli Bank Plc

LEI: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700VK1NB8HRGTQH74_20201104131338_3 ____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details

(1): Volume: 34 Unit price: 9.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 9 Unit price: 10.2 EUR

(3): Volume: 407 Unit price: 9.89 EUR

(4): Volume: 85 Unit price: 9.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 15 Unit price: 9.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 15 Unit price: 9.96 EUR

(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 9.92 EUR

(8): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 10 EUR

(10): Volume: 7 Unit price: 10 EUR

(11): Volume: 120 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 120 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(13): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(14): Volume: 40 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(15): Volume: 9 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(16): Volume: 80 Unit price: 9.92 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(18): Volume: 30 Unit price: 10.1 EUR

(19): Volume: 53 Unit price: 10 EUR

(20): Volume: 17 Unit price: 10 EUR

(21): Volume: 100 Unit price: 9.94 EUR

(22): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(23): Volume: 42 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(24): Volume: 98 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(25): Volume: 500 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(26): Volume: 2 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(27): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.98 EUR

(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.92 EUR

(29): Volume: 1 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(30): Volume: 174 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(31): Volume: 62 Unit price: 9.9 EUR

(32): Volume: 20 Unit price: 9.9 EUR Aggregated transactions

(32): Volume: 3 102 Volume weighted average price: 9.91049 EUR

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL Transaction details

(1): Volume: 297 Unit price: 9.99 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 297 Volume weighted average price: 9.99 EUR

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-10-30

Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000170915

