 

Franchise Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

• Raises full year guidance

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) (“Franchise Group” or the “Company”) today announced the results of its third quarter ended September 26, 2020. For the third quarter of 2020, total reported revenue for Franchise Group was $551 million, GAAP Net Loss was $8.6 million or $0.22 per share, Adjusted EBITDA was $50 million and Supplemental Information encompassing cost synergies and acquisition impacts was $1.2 million. Total cash was $179.9 million and outstanding debt at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $628.7 million.

Brian Kahn, Franchise Group’s President and CEO stated, “Our businesses continued to perform well in the third quarter, which included further benefit from the sustained shift in consumer spending and the focus on health and wellness. Once again, our businesses and their teams have delivered robust financial results despite challenging circumstances. We believe that our performance as evidenced by strong comparable same store sales, as well as cash flow generation, continues to demonstrate the economic resilience of our business model. Comparable same store sales grew 15% at American Freight, approximately 14.7% for Buddy’s and approximately 8.6% for The Vitamin Shoppe. We continue to generate a high level of discretionary cash flow which enabled us to further reduce our outstanding debt by $111.9 million this quarter, including retiring the balance of our $70 million Vitamin Shoppe term loan while paying another quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share to our common stockholders.”

The Company has four reportable segments: American Freight; The Vitamin Shoppe; Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The following table summarizes Revenue, Net Loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Supplemental Information by these segments. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP measure is included below under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

    For the Three Months
    Ended September 26, 2020
        Adjusted Supplemental Net
    Revenue   EBITDA Information   Income/(Loss)
    (In thousands)
American Freight $ 245,212   $ 24,625     $ 42   $ 1,141  
Vitamin Shoppe     266,965     21,364       1,111     (2,597 )
Liberty Tax     13,300     (1,400 )     -     (5,549 )
Buddy's     25,515     6,778       -     1,845  
Corporate     -     (1,337 )     -     (3,437 )
Total   $ 550,992   $ 50,030     $ 1,153   $ (8,597 )
                 

Outlook (1)
For fiscal 2020, the Company is maintaining its prior guidance of $2.10 - $2.15 billion of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA to exceed $232 million and Supplemental Information encompassing cost synergies and acquisition impacts of $28 million.

(1)   The Company does not provide quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures such as forecasted Adjusted EBITDA or Supplemental Information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading. Supplemental Information adjustments represent realized and unrealized synergies consistent with the Company’s credit agreement. Estimates exclude potential acquisitions, divestitures or refranchising activities. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.”

Conference Call Information
Franchise Group will conduct a conference call on November 4th at 4:30 P.M. ET to discuss its business, review financial results for the third quarter of 2020 and provide an update on its outlook for the rest of 2020. A real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events page of Franchise Group’s website at www.franchisegrp.com. The conference call can also be accessed live via telephone at (877) 784-1793. The passcode is 7849566. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Franchise Group, Inc.
Franchise Group is an operator of franchised and franchisable businesses that continually looks to grow its portfolio of brands while utilizing its operating and capital allocation philosophy to generate strong cash flow for its shareholders. Franchise Group’s business lines include Liberty Tax Service, Buddy’s Home Furnishings, American Freight and The Vitamin Shoppe. On a combined basis, Franchise Group currently operates over 4,000 locations predominantly located in the U.S. and Canada that are either Company-run or operated pursuant to franchising agreements.

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets  
           
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   September 26, 2020   December 28, 2019  
Assets   (Unaudited)   (Audited)  
Current assets:          
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 179,932     $ 39,581    
Current receivables, net     84,277       79,693    
Inventories, net     319,545       300,312    
Other current assets     22,845       20,267    
Total current assets     606,599       439,853    
Property, equipment, and software, net     143,512       150,147    
Non-current receivables, net     16,095       18,638    
Goodwill     469,788       134,301    
Intangible assets, net     145,478       77,590    
Operating lease right-of-use assets     516,398       462,610    
Other non-current assets     14,634       15,406    
Total assets   $ 1,912,504     $ 1,298,545    
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity          
Current liabilities:          
Current installments of long-term obligations   $ 112,374     $ 218,384    
Current operating lease liabilities     131,685       107,680    
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     257,387       158,995    
Other current liabilities     36,461       16,409    
Total current liabilities     537,907       501,468    
Long-term obligations, excluding current installments     516,353       245,236    
Non-current operating lease liabilities     412,613       394,307    
Other non-current liabilities     37,099       5,773    
Total liabilities     1,503,972       1,146,784    
           
Stockholders equity:          
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 180,000,000 and 180,000,000 shares authorized, 40,056,665 and 18,250,225 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively     401       183    
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share, 20,000,000 and 20,000,000 shares authorized, 1,200,000 and 1,886,667 shares issued and outstanding at September 26, 2020 and December 28, 2019, respectively     12       19    
Additional paid-in capital     386,030       108,339    
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (1,838 )     (1,538 )  
Retained earnings     23,927       18,388    
Total equity attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.     408,532       125,391    
Non-controlling interest     -       26,370    
Total equity     408,532       151,761    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 1,912,504     $ 1,298,545    
           

 

 

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
                 
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(In thousands, except share count and per share data)   September 26, 2020   September 30, 2019   September 26, 2020   September 30, 2019
Revenues:                
Product   $ 500,462     $ 557     $ 1,440,677     $ 557  
Service and other     33,126       10,284       164,508       129,942  
Rental     17,404       8,079       51,000       8,079  
Total revenues     550,992       18,920       1,656,185       138,578  
Operating expenses:                
Cost of revenue:                
Product     296,920       438       862,320       438  
Service and other     678       -       2,135       -  
Rental     5,877       3,048       17,327       3,048  
Total cost of revenue     303,475       3,486       881,782       3,486  
Selling, general, and administrative expenses     228,194       40,481       697,670       110,928  
Total operating expenses     531,669       43,967       1,579,452       114,414  
Income (loss) from operations     19,323       (25,047 )     76,733       24,164  
Other expense:                
Other     (1,229 )     (1 )     (5,293 )     (101 )
Interest expense, net     (26,264 )     (2,755 )     (83,642 )     (4,225 )
Income (loss) before income taxes     (8,170 )     (27,803 )     (12,202 )     19,838  
Income tax expense (benefit)     427       (4,339 )     (43,561 )     10,367  
Net income (loss)     (8,597 )     (23,464 )     31,359       9,471  
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interest     -       8,578       (2,090 )     8,578  
Net income (loss) attributable to Franchise Group, Inc.   $ (8,597 )   $ (14,886 )   $ 29,269     $ 18,049  
                 
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                
Basic   $ (0.22 )   $ (0.93 )   $ 0.89     $ 1.23  
Diluted     (0.22 )     (0.93 )     0.88       1.22  
                 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:                
Basic     39,692,384       15,997,041       32,679,576       14,712,297  
Diluted     39,692,384       15,997,041       32,961,905       14,770,973  

 

 

FRANCHISE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)  
           
           
    Nine Months Ended  
(In thousands)   September 26, 2020   September 30, 2019  
Operating Activities          
Net income   $ 31,359     $ 9,471    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Provision for doubtful accounts     3,412       6,401    
Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges     51,254       12,239    
Amortization of deferred financing costs     28,703       1,013    
Loss on disposal of fixed assets     75       703    
Stock-based compensation expense     6,294       1,339    
Gain on bargain purchases and sales of Company-owned offices     (1,761 )     (438 )  
Deferred income taxes     7,851       706    
Change in          
Accounts, notes, and interest receivable     (2,223 )     10,054    
Income taxes receivable     (23,721 )     8,977    
Other assets     3,971       (1,076 )  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     38,884       7,693    
Inventory     79,967       579    
Deferred revenue     5,649       (3,394 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities     229,714       54,267    
Investing Activities          
Issuance of operating loans to franchisees and area developers     (30,368 )     (51,484 )  
Payments received on operating loans to franchisees and area developers     50,064       66,303    
Purchases of Company-owned offices, area developer rights, and acquired customer lists     (4,830 )     (2,232 )  
Proceeds from sale of Company-owned offices and area developer rights     1,118       22    
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired     (353,423 )     (26,443 )  
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment, and software     1,474        
Purchases of property, equipment, and software     (26,702 )     (1,183 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (362,667 )     (15,017 )  
Financing Activities          
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options     520       1,214    
Dividends paid     (19,167 )     -    
Non-controlling interest distribution     (4,716 )     -    
Repayment of other long-term obligations     (455,811 )     (16,213 )  
Borrowings under revolving credit facility     174,665       121,874    
Repayments under revolving credit facility     (218,260 )     (186,099 )  
Issuance of common stock     198,003       25,000    
Issuance of preferred stock     28,366        
Payment for debt issue costs     (16,673 )     (4,382 )  
Issuance of debt     586,000       105,000    
Cash paid for taxes on exercises/vesting of stock-based compensation     (85 )     (20 )  
Net cash provided by financing activities     272,842       46,374    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, net     (142 )     111    
Net increase (decrease) in cash equivalents and restricted cash     139,747       85,735    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period     45,146       3,981    
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $ 184,893     $ 89,716    
Supplemental Cash Flow Disclosure          
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds   $ 944     $ 84    
Cash paid for interest   $ 41,226     $ 1,484    
Accrued capital expenditures   $ 3,633     $ 478    
Deferred financing costs from issuance of common stock   $ 31,013     $ -    
Tax receivable agreement included in other long-term liabilities   $ 17,156     $ -    

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics
In order to conform with SEC rules consistent with concepts in Article 11 of Regulation S-X for non-GAAP reporting, Franchise Group will no longer report synergies and other acquisition costs as part of Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA. The Company expects to continue to report Adjusted EBITDA in the same format as it has in the past and will provide Supplemental Information that reflects cost synergies and other acquisition impacts as discussed below. The specific amounts included in each measure are fully discussed in detail below in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Metrics.

Adjusted EBITDA and Supplemental Information are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of these measures is useful to investors as supplemental measures in evaluating the aggregate performance of our operating businesses and in comparing our results from period to period because they exclude items that we do not believe are reflective of our core or ongoing operating results. These measures are used by our management to evaluate performance and make resource allocation decisions each period. Adjusted EBITDA is also the primary operating metric used in the determination of executive management's compensation. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other income statement information prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Management defines and calculates Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for certain non-core or non-operational items related to executive severance and related costs, stock-based compensation, shareholder litigation costs, corporate governance costs, accrued judgements and settlements, net of estimated revenue, store closures, rebranding costs, acquisition costs, inventory fair value step up amortization and prepayment penalty on early debt repayment. Adjusted EBITDA and Supplemental Information are financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Below is a reconciliation of management’s estimate of net income to estimated Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 26, 2020.

    For the Three Months Ended September 26, 2020
(In thousands)   Buddy's   Liberty   American Freight   Vitamin Shoppe   Corporate   Total
Net income (loss)   $ 1,845   $ (5,549 )   $ 1,141   $ (2,597 )   $ (3,437 )   $ (8,597 )
Add back:                         -  
Interest expense     3,400     (6 )     18,486     4,571       (187 )     26,264  
Income tax expense (benefit)     -     214       -     -       213       427  
Depreciation and amortization charges     1,406     2,775       1,806     11,475           17,462  
Total Adjustments     4,806     2,983       20,292     16,046       26       44,153  
EBITDA     6,651     (2,566 )     21,433     13,449       (3,411 )     35,556  
Adjustments to EBITDA                        
Executive severance and related costs     -     602       62     -       -       664  
Stock based compensation     70     132       -     -       1,754       1,956  
Shareholder litigation costs     -     -       -     -       219       219  
Corporate compliance costs     -     117       416     -       -       533  
Prepayment penalty on early debt repayment     57     -       314     875       -       1,246  
Accrued judgments and settlements     -     315       19     -       -       334  
Store closures     -     -       -     203       -       203  
Rebranding costs             1,286         -       1,286  
Acquisition costs     -     -       686     286       101       1,073  
Inventory fair value step up amortization     -     -       409     6,551           6,960  
Total Adjustments to EBITDA     127     1,166       3,192     7,915       2,074       14,474  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,778   $ (1,400 )   $ 24,625   $ 21,364     $ (1,337 )   $ 50,030  
                         

Supplemental Information: Cost Synergies and Acquisition Impacts
The following supplemental information reflects the estimated cost savings related to various management actions taken at our acquired businesses and other impacts of our acquisitions. It primarily presents the realized and unrealized cost synergies assuming such actions were taken as of January 1, 2020. The majority of the cost synergies or dis-synergies have been realized or expected to be realized by the end of 2020. Management believes this information is useful to investors as it provides relevant information regarding the status of the Company's transformation activities and the estimated impacts during the period. Reasonable estimates were made by considering the cost reductions from contract termination charges or modifications to achieve more favorable pricing, reductions in duplicative costs upon integration and optimization activities that reduce overall spend. As these amounts are estimates and certain activities have not been fully implemented, these amounts are subject to change. Management believes that there is a reasonable basis for its estimates and they fairly present the estimated effects of management actions related to the Company’s acquisitions.

    For the Three Months Ended September 26, 2020
 (In thousands)    Buddy's     Liberty   American Freight   Vitamin Shoppe     Corporate   Total
 Estimated realized and unrealized cost savings  $          -     $        -     $             42   $                 587   $             -     $            630
 Other acquisition-related compensation costs                                    -                                       -                                 -                                 524                                  -                            524
  $             -     $    -     $                   42   $              1,111   $        -     $         1,153
                             

 

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections, predictions, expectations, or beliefs about future events or results and are not statements of historical fact. Such statements may include statements regarding the Company’s results of operation and financial condition, performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its strategy and outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2020. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions as of the time they are made, and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often accompanied by words that convey projected future events or outcomes such as “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “may,” “view,” “opportunity,” “potential,” or words of similar meaning or other statements concerning opinions or judgment of the Company or its management about future events. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its existing knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any projected future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Actual future results, performance or achievements may differ materially from historical results or those anticipated depending on a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. We refer you to the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s Transition Report on Form 10-K/T for the transition period ended December 28, 2019, and comparable sections of the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings, which have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein. The actual results or developments anticipated may not be realized or, even if substantially realized, they may not have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business or operations. Readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update, revise or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Andrew F. Kaminsky
EVP & Chief Administrative Officer
Franchise Group, Inc.
akaminsky@franchisegrp.com
(914) 939-5161


