 

Collegium Reports Net Income of $11.3 Million in the Third Quarter of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 22:01  |  19   |   |   

– Strengthened Formulary Access for Xtampza ER, Including Exclusive National Medicare Part D Win –

– Generated $34.2 Million in Cash Flow from Operations –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $41.8 Million –

– Conference Call Scheduled for Today at 4:30 p.m. ET –

STOUGHTON, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Nasdaq: COLL), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and provided a corporate update.

“In the third quarter, Collegium reported record net income, generated meaningful cash flow from operations and paid down debt,” said Joe Ciaffoni, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegium. “In the face of COVID-19, 2020 will be a financially transformative year for Collegium. Looking ahead to 2021, we believe the foundation is in place for the next phase of growth for Xtampza ER and stable profit contribution from the Nucynta franchise.”

Recent Business Highlights

  • Achieved exclusive formulary positions for Xtampza ER with a major national Medicare Part D plan and several regional commercial plans, as well as parity formulary positions for select regional commercial plans, effective January 1, 2021. With these new exclusive and parity formulary positions, Xtampza ER will be the exclusive branded ER oxycodone for more than 92 million lives and will be in a parity position for approximately 22 million lives.

  • Reached a settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical USA, Inc. resolving patent litigation brought in response to Teva’s Abbreviated New Drug Application, seeking approval to market a generic version of Xtampza ER prior to the expiration of Collegium’s applicable patents. Collegium will grant Teva a license to market its generic version of Xtampza ER in the United States beginning on or after September 2, 2033 (subject to U.S. FDA approval, and customary exceptions).

  • Strengthened Board of Directors with the appointment of Dr. Rita Balice-Gordon, effective September 24, 2020.

  • Sponsored a publication titled, “Postmarketing Analysis of Misuse, Abuse and Diversion of Xtampza ER,” published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, Pain Medicine. The publication presents real-world evidence related to abuse, misuse and diversion of Xtampza ER assessed using Researched Abuse, Diversion and Addiction-Related Surveillance (RADARS) system data sources.

Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

  • Xtampza ER net product revenues were $32.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 (the “2020 Quarter”), compared to $26.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (the “2019 Quarter”) and $33.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 21% and decrease of 4%, respectively.

  • Nucynta franchise net product revenues were $47.1 million in the 2020 Quarter, compared to $46.5 million for the 2019 Quarter and $44.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, representing an increase of 1% and 6%, respectively.

  • Operating expenses were $28.6 million for the 2020 Quarter, compared to $32.6 million for the 2019 Quarter, representing a decrease of 12%.

  • Net income for the 2020 Quarter was $11.3 million, or $0.33 per share (basic) and $0.32 per share (diluted), compared to net loss of $6.1 million, or $0.18 loss per share (basic and diluted), for the 2019 Quarter.

  • Non-GAAP adjusted income for the 2020 Quarter was $36.1 million, compared to non-GAAP adjusted income of $1.7 million for the 2019 Quarter.

  • Adjusted EBITDA for the 2020 Quarter was $41.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million for the 2019 Quarter.

  • Cash flow from operations was $34.2 million in the 2020 Quarter, and $71.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on November 5, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S.) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and reference the “Collegium Q3 Earnings Call.” An audio webcast will be accessible from the Investors section of the Company’s website: www.collegiumpharma.com. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to being the leader in responsible pain management. Collegium’s headquarters are located in Stoughton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.collegiumpharma.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial results presented on a GAAP basis, we have included information about non-GAAP adjusted income and adjusted EBITDA. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to understand, manage and evaluate the Company as we believe they represent the performance of our core business. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measures for the Company, we believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides analysts, investors, lenders and other third parties insight into management’s view and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operating performance. In addition, we believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with our results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provide supplementary information that may be useful to analysts, investors, lenders, and other third parties in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. We report these non-GAAP financial measures to portray the results of our major operations prior to considering certain income statement elements. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP adjusted income is not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, non-cash interest expense, certain royalty costs recognized in connection with the Nucynta Commercialization Agreement and the provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP adjusted income as used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA represents GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation. Adjusted EBITDA as used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

There are several limitations related to the use of adjusted EBITDA rather than net income (loss), which is the nearest GAAP equivalent, such as:

  • adjusted EBITDA excludes depreciation and amortization, and, although these are non-cash expenses, the assets being depreciated or amortized may have to be replaced in the future, the cash requirements for which are not reflected in adjusted EBITDA;
  • we exclude stock-based compensation expense from adjusted EBITDA although (a) it has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy and (b) if we did not pay out a portion of our compensation in the form of stock-based compensation, the cash salary expense included in operating expenses would be higher, which would affect our cash position;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect provision for income taxes or the cash requirements to pay taxes; and
  • adjusted EBITDA does not reflect historical cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments.

The Company has not provided a reconciliation of its full-year 2020 guidance for non-GAAP adjusted income to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure because it is unable to predict, without unreasonable efforts, the timing and amount of items that would be included such a reconciliation. These items are uncertain and depend on various factors that could have a material impact on GAAP net income for the guidance period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as "predicts," "forecasts," "believes," "potential," "proposed," "continue," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "could," "might," "should" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, among others, statements regarding financial guidance for Xtampza ER and Nucynta Franchise revenues, total operating expenses, current and future market opportunities for our products and our assumptions related thereto. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the company's current expectations. Management's expectations and, therefore, any forward-looking statements in this press release could also be affected by risks and uncertainties relating to a number of other factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our ability to conduct our business, reach our customers, and supply the market with our products; our ability to commercialize and grow sales of our products; our ability to manage our relationships with licensors; the success of competing products that are or become available; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our products and any product candidates, and any related restrictions, limitations, and/or warnings in the label of an approved product; the size of the markets for our products and product candidates, and our ability to service those markets; our ability to obtain reimbursement and third-party payor contracts for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products and product candidates; the costs of commercialization activities, including marketing, sales and distribution; changing market conditions for our products; the outcome of any patent infringement, opioid-related or other litigation that may be brought by or against us, including litigation with Purdue Pharma, L.P.; the outcome of any governmental investigation related to the manufacture, marketing and sale of opioid medications; our ability to secure adequate supplies of active pharmaceutical ingredient for each of our products and manufacture adequate supplies of commercially saleable inventory; our ability to obtain funding for our operations and business development; regulatory developments in the U.S.; our expectations regarding our ability to obtain and maintain sufficient intellectual property protection for our products; our ability to comply with stringent U.S. and foreign government regulation in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products, including U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, or DEA, compliance; our customer concentration; and the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, revenue, capital requirements and need for additional financing. These and other risks are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

Contact:
Alex Dasalla
adasalla@collegiumpharma.com


Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Unaudited Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)

  September 30,    December 31, 
  2020   2019
Cash and cash equivalents $  165,423      170,019
Accounts receivable    76,466      72,953
Inventory    17,146      9,643
Prepaid expenses and other current assets    3,097      3,105
Property and equipment, net    17,746      11,854
Operating lease assets    8,572      9,047
Intangible assets, net    352,699      29,503
Restricted cash    2,547      —
Other long-term assets    147      178
Total assets $  643,843   $  306,302
           
Accounts payable and accrued expenses    24,201      39,727
Accrued rebates, returns and discounts    170,246      157,549
Term notes payable    169,248      11,500
Convertible senior notes    97,795      —
Operating lease liabilities    9,667      10,094
Shareholders’ equity    172,686      87,432
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $  643,843   $  306,302



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three months ended September 30,    Nine months ended September 30, 
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Product revenues, net $ 79,176     $ 72,942     $ 233,745     $ 222,498  
Cost of product revenues                      
Cost of product revenues (excluding intangible asset amortization)   14,188       43,066       54,316       133,508  
Intangible asset amortization   16,795       3,688       43,885       11,064  
Total cost of products revenues   30,983       46,754       98,201       144,572  
Gross profit   48,193       26,188       135,544       77,926  
Operating expenses                      
Research and development   2,141       2,491       7,300       7,942  
Selling, general and administrative   26,426       30,072       87,008       91,359  
Total operating expenses   28,567       32,563       94,308       99,301  
Income (loss) from operations   19,626       (6,375 )     41,236       (21,375 )
Interest expense   (8,063 )     (228 )     (21,145 )     (698 )
Interest income   3       494       229       1,552  
Income (loss) before income taxes   11,566       (6,109 )     20,320       (20,521 )
Provision for income taxes   280             526        
Net income (loss) $ 11,286     $ (6,109 )   $ 19,794     $ (20,521 )
                       
Earnings (loss) per share — basic $ 0.33     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.58     $ (0.62 )
Weighted-average shares — basic   34,540,126       33,481,923       34,346,071       33,360,272  
                       
Earnings (loss) per share — diluted $ 0.32     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.56     $ (0.62 )
Weighted-average shares — diluted   35,069,188       33,481,923       35,054,777       33,360,272  



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,    September 30, 
  2020   2019     2020   2019  
GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,286   $ (6,109 )   $ 19,794   $ (20,521 )
Non-GAAP adjustments:                      
Stock-based compensation expense(1)   5,165     4,137       15,700     12,562  
Intangible asset amortization(2)   16,795     3,688       43,885     11,064  
Non-cash interest expense(3)   2,567           6,427      
Nucynta royalty adjustment (4)             14,216      
Provision for income taxes (5)   280           526      
Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 24,807   $ 7,825     $ 80,754   $ 23,626  
Non-GAAP adjusted income (loss) $ 36,093   $ 1,716     $ 100,548   $ 3,105  


(1) Represents stock-based compensation expense associated with our stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants and our employee share purchase plan.
(2) Represents amortization expense from the Nucynta Intangible Asset.
(3) Represents non-cash interest expense recognized related to the accretion of debt discount and amortization of debt issuance costs.
(4) Represents non-recurring adjustment for royalty expense recognized in 2020 prior to the closing of the Nucynta Asset Purchase Agreement in February 2020. The royalty expense was included as a reduction to the base purchase price for the Nucynta Asset Purchase Agreement and, upon closing, the Company was discharged of any unpaid royalties due to Assertio.
(5) Represents current provision for estimated income taxes.



Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three months ended   Nine months ended
  September 30,    September 30, 
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,286     $ (6,109 )   $ 19,794     $ (20,521 )
Adjustments:                      
Interest expense   8,063       228       21,145       698  
Interest income   (3 )     (494 )     (229 )     (1,552 )
Provision for income taxes   280       -       526       -  
Depreciation   195       180       589       535  
Amortization   16,795       3,688       43,885       11,064  
Stock-based compensation expense   5,165       4,137       15,700       12,562  
Total adjustments $ 30,495     $ 7,739     $ 81,616     $ 23,307  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,781     $ 1,630     $ 101,410     $ 2,786  

Collegium Pharmaceutical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Collegium Reports Net Income of $11.3 Million in the Third Quarter of 2020 – Strengthened Formulary Access for Xtampza ER, Including Exclusive National Medicare Part D Win – – Generated $34.2 Million in Cash Flow from Operations – – Adjusted EBITDA of $41.8 Million – – Conference Call Scheduled …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.10.20
Collegium Announces Publication of “Postmarketing Analysis of Misuse, Abuse, and Diversion of Xtampza ER” in Pain Medicine
22.10.20
Collegium to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update