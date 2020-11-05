 

Formycon informs about the modified BLA-Submission Strategy for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201

Formycon informs about the modified BLA-Submission Strategy for its Lucentis(R)* Biosimilar-Candidate FYB201

Munich - Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8/ WKN: A1EWVY) and its licensing partner Bioeq AG ("Bioeq") announced today that the Biologics License Application (BLA) resubmission strategy for FYB201 has been adjusted.

The approval for FYB201 will be requested directly for a large commercial scale. Formycon and Bioeq are in close coordination with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Through the revised submission strategy, Formycon and Bioeq expect a simplification of the approval procedure. The modified submission dossier is expected to be filed with the FDA in the first half of 2021. The adjustment of the regulatory strategy in the course of optimizing the commercial supply chain is not expected to have any impact on the timing of the anticipated launch of FYB201 in the US and European Union countries.

* Lucentis(R) is a registered Trademark of Genentech Inc.

About Formycon:
Formycon is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to the clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. Formycon currently has four biosimilars in development. Based on its extensive experience in the development of biopharmaceutical drugs, the company is also working on the development of antibody-based COVID-19 compounds.

