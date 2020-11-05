 

Chinook Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.11.2020, 23:07  |  53   |   |   
  • Upon closing of the merger with Aduro on October 5th, Chinook had approximately $290 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund advancement of its pipeline of precision medicines for kidney diseases through the first half of 2023
  • Company is on track to initiate the phase 3 ALIGN and phase 2 AFFINITY trials of atrasentan in early 2021, as well as a phase 1 clinical trial of CHK-336 in the second half of 2021
  • Data expected from Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1 trial of BION-1301 in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) patients in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results and provided a business update.

“With a strong cash position, broad pipeline and productive research and development engine, Chinook is on a path to becoming a leading company developing precision medicines for kidney disease. We're employing a number of approaches to build our pipeline and address large unmet clinical needs, including utilizing biomarkers, novel translational platforms and patient stratification tools as well as targeting causal mutations and new accelerated regulatory pathways available in the kidney disease space,” said Eric Dobmeier, president and chief executive officer of Chinook Therapeutics. “Next year we expect to have four ongoing clinical trials for our lead atrasentan, BION-1301 and CHK-336 programs, and plan to report multiple clinical and preclinical datasets across our pipeline.”

Recent Highlights

  • Closed the merger with Aduro Biotech, Inc. on October 5th and began trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “KDNY,” with approximately $290 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

  • Completed a $115 million private placement financing with top-tier healthcare investors concurrent with the merger closing.

  • Presented a preclinical poster at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined unveiling CHK-336, a first-in-class oral small molecule lactate dehydrogenase A (LDHA) inhibitor with the potential to treat all subtypes of primary hyperoxaluria (PH) and other disorders arising from excess oxalate.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Chinook Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chinook Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update Upon closing of the merger with Aduro on October 5th, Chinook had approximately $290 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund advancement of its pipeline of precision medicines for kidney diseases through the first half of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Barrick Declares Increased Dividend
First Majestic Reports Third Quarter Financial Results – Generates Record Revenues, Cash Flows ...
Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Entry into a Binding Term Sheet and Changes to Senior Management
Another Strong Quarter Positions Barrick to Deliver on Annual Production Guidance
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Strong Earnings and Cash Flow in Q3 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
CENTOGENE Opens Walk-In COVID-19 Testing Facility at Berlin Brandenburg Airport
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Teladoc Health Completes Merger with Livongo
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Chinook Therapeutics Presents Data Across Kidney Disease Pipeline During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined
09.10.20
Chinook Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations and Investor Conference Call During the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2020 Reimagined