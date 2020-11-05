Chinook Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Upon closing of the merger with Aduro on October 5 th , Chinook ha d approximately $ 290 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities to fund advancement of its pipeline of precision medicines for kidney disease s through the first half of 2023





Company is on track to initiate the phase 3 ALIGN and phase 2 AFFINITY tri als of atrasentan in early 2021, as well as a phase 1 clinical trial of CHK-336 in the second half of 2021





Data expected from Part 3 of the ongoing phase 1 trial of BION-1301 in IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) patients in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases, today announced third quarter 2020 financial results and provided a business update.

“With a strong cash position, broad pipeline and productive research and development engine, Chinook is on a path to becoming a leading company developing precision medicines for kidney disease. We're employing a number of approaches to build our pipeline and address large unmet clinical needs, including utilizing biomarkers, novel translational platforms and patient stratification tools as well as targeting causal mutations and new accelerated regulatory pathways available in the kidney disease space,” said Eric Dobmeier, president and chief executive officer of Chinook Therapeutics. “Next year we expect to have four ongoing clinical trials for our lead atrasentan, BION-1301 and CHK-336 programs, and plan to report multiple clinical and preclinical datasets across our pipeline.”

Recent Highlights