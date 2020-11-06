 

Vera Bradley Announces Compact Organizer Included in the FabFitFun Winter Box

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta will be included in this season’s FabFitFun Winter Box, available now. Every FabFitFun Box includes a curation of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY and more. Vera Bradley’s multifunctional Compact Organizer can be used as a cosmetic bag, pen pouch or cord organizer, and is designed to fit perfectly inside a variety of Vera Bradley bags for easy travel. The outside of the Compact Organizer features a vibrant quilted magenta velvet, and the interior is lined with Vera Bradley’s newest breast cancer awareness pattern, Felicity Paisley Pink.

“FabFitFun curates an amazing assortment of products for its subscribers each season, and Vera Bradley is thrilled to partner with the FabFitFun team for their Winter Box,” noted Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “Our Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta is sure to help FabFitFun subscribers make everyday organization feel a little luxe with its custom compartments and plush velvet fabrication!”

“This season, we’re making every day a special occasion with our theme of ‘Shimmer and Spice and Everything Nice,’” said Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun co-founder and Editor in Chief. “Whether you’re dolling yourself up for a virtual holiday party or spending time with your pod cozied around a fire, it’s a box of goodies to bring a little dose of happiness and those essentials for a holiday at home. It’s been a year of ups and downs, our self-care is more important than ever, and we hope that the Winter box will help you find some sparkle in everything you do this holiday season.”

Each season, FabFitFun partners with a new charity and this Winter, FabFitFun has teamed up with Katie Couric to support her charity, Stand Up to Cancer. SU2C is an organization enabling scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators. With the help of their partners and the entertainment community, SU2C is able to bring widespread attention to cancer research and treatments. FabFitFun is proud to collaborate with SU2C to raise awareness about how the ongoing pandemic has affected cancer care. FabFitFun members will be able to donate to SU2C in $1 and $10 increments during the Add Ons portion of sales.

Seite 1 von 3
Vera Bradley Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vera Bradley Announces Compact Organizer Included in the FabFitFun Winter Box FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta will be included in this season’s FabFitFun Winter Box, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pacific Ethanol to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Fluidigm and Healthvana Partner to Offer COVID-19 Test Results Delivery through Innovative Digital ...
Nabis Update – Arizona Civil Proceedings
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on November 5 to Update Clinical and Regulatory Developments
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...