Vera Bradley Announces Compact Organizer Included in the FabFitFun Winter Box

“FabFitFun curates an amazing assortment of products for its subscribers each season, and Vera Bradley is thrilled to partner with the FabFitFun team for their Winter Box,” noted Rob Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “Our Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta is sure to help FabFitFun subscribers make everyday organization feel a little luxe with its custom compartments and plush velvet fabrication!”

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (“Vera Bradley” or the “Company”) is proud to announce that its Compact Organizer in Majestic Magenta will be included in this season’s FabFitFun Winter Box, available now. Every FabFitFun Box includes a curation of full-size products across beauty, fashion, fitness, home, tech, DIY and more. Vera Bradley’s multifunctional Compact Organizer can be used as a cosmetic bag, pen pouch or cord organizer, and is designed to fit perfectly inside a variety of Vera Bradley bags for easy travel. The outside of the Compact Organizer features a vibrant quilted magenta velvet, and the interior is lined with Vera Bradley’s newest breast cancer awareness pattern, Felicity Paisley Pink.

“This season, we’re making every day a special occasion with our theme of ‘Shimmer and Spice and Everything Nice,’” said Katie Rosen Kitchens, FabFitFun co-founder and Editor in Chief. “Whether you’re dolling yourself up for a virtual holiday party or spending time with your pod cozied around a fire, it’s a box of goodies to bring a little dose of happiness and those essentials for a holiday at home. It’s been a year of ups and downs, our self-care is more important than ever, and we hope that the Winter box will help you find some sparkle in everything you do this holiday season.”

Each season, FabFitFun partners with a new charity and this Winter, FabFitFun has teamed up with Katie Couric to support her charity, Stand Up to Cancer. SU2C is an organization enabling scientific breakthroughs by funding collaborative, multidisciplinary, multi-institutional scientific cancer research teams and investigators. With the help of their partners and the entertainment community, SU2C is able to bring widespread attention to cancer research and treatments. FabFitFun is proud to collaborate with SU2C to raise awareness about how the ongoing pandemic has affected cancer care. FabFitFun members will be able to donate to SU2C in $1 and $10 increments during the Add Ons portion of sales.