 

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Celsion Corporation Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLSN

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.11.2020, 20:30  |  25   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) between November 2, 2015 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 29, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Celsion investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Celsion class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1978.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants had significantly overstated the efficacy of ThermoDox; (2) the foregoing significantly diminished the approval and commercialization prospects for ThermoDox; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 29, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1978.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Celsion Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Celsion Corporation Investors of Important December 29 Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – CLSN Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) between November 2, 2015 and July 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important December 29, 2020 lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Shareholders Approve Merger With Enterprise Financial Services Corp
BlackRock Announces Stock Splits for Eleven iShares ETFs
Eversource Energy Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital ...
Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of October 31, 2020
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results
Lattice Highlights Low Power Certus-NX FPGAs and Participates in Autonomous Vehicle Panel in ...
Flowserve Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial ...
Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs’ November 2020 Distributions
ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in ...
GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter 2020
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Novus International Selects ReposiTrak To Streamline Compliance

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Celsion Corporation – CLSN
30.10.20
CELSION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celsion Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
12.10.20
Celsion Corporation Issues Letter to Stockholders

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.08.20
55
CLSN (Mkap $31 M) Cash $22 M --P1 & P3 Daten im 1Q bzw 2Q
11.08.20
4
Bodenbildung in Sichtweite?