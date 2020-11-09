 

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement of $100.0 Million of 3.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 11:45  |  35   |   |   

TYLER, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SBSI), the parent company of Southside Bank, announced today the completion of its private placement of $100.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) on November 6, 2020. The Notes bear interest at a fixed rate of 3.875% for the first five years, and the interest rate will reset quarterly thereafter to the then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 366 basis points. The Company is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after November 15, 2025, or at any time, in whole but not in part, upon certain other specified events.

The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the issuance and sale of the Notes, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement with each of the purchasers of the Notes pursuant to which the Company has agreed to take certain actions to provide for the exchange of the Notes for subordinated notes that are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), with substantially the same terms as the Notes.

“We are very pleased to announce the successful completion of our subordinated debt offering, which was well received by the investment community and completed at attractive terms,” stated Lee R. Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Through the issuance of these notes, we were able to raise low cost capital, without dilution to existing shareholders.”

Piper Sandler & Co. served as placement agent for the offering. Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel to the Company and Holland & Knight LLP served as legal counsel to the placement agent.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Seite 1 von 3
Southside Bancshares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Completion of Private Placement of $100.0 Million of 3.875% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes TYLER, Texas, Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Southside Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SBSI), the parent company of Southside Bank, announced today the completion of its private placement of $100.0 million in fixed-to-floating rate …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces 10% Strategic Equity Investment in A Mobile Virtual Network ...
Skeljungur hf.: Announcement relating to parties acting in concert and a proposed takeover bid
AC Immune and WuXi Biologics Strengthen Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AC Immune’s ...
Communiqué - Orange Romania has signed a deal to acquire a 54% controlling stake in fixed operator ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.20
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020