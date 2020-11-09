 

Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
09.11.2020, 13:00  |  245   |   |   

LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has announced today its 2020 third quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter has been posted at http://www.ir.plugpower.com/Q320Plug.

Join the call:
Date: Monday, November 9, 2020
Time: 10:00 am ET
Participant Dial-In: 877-405-1239 / 201-389-0851
Direct webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1395939&tp_key=89cb6e7 ...

Both the shareholder letter and webcast can be accessed at www.plugpower.com, on the company’s home and investor relations pages. A playback of the call will be available online for a period following the event.

About Plug Power Inc.
Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company’s innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals.

Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed approximately 35,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. 

Plug Power’s vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

Plug Power Media Contact
Teal Vivacqua Hoyos
media@plugpower.com

Plug Power Investor Relations Contact
Roberto Friedlander
investors@plugpower.com

SOURCE: PLUG POWER


Plug Power Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results LATHAM, N.Y., Nov. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility, has announced today its 2020 third quarter results. The quarterly shareholder letter …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Lilis Energy Announces Ameredev Texas LLC as Winning Bidder for Substantially All of Its Assets in ...
Fujirebio Europe and CENTOGENE Enter Partnership to Provide Rapid and High-Quality Preventive ...
BOTS INC ACCELERATES DEVELOPMENT OF WORLD'S FIRST BITCOIN ATM CONSORTIUM AND UPDATES POTENTIAL ...
ObsEva appoints Brian O’Callaghan as Chief Executive Officer
Extension of GardaWorld Cash Offer
Orphazyme submits European Marketing Authorisation Application for arimoclomol for treatment of ...
NXP Tackles Cost and Complexity of Automotive Software Development with New S32K3 MCUs
Titel
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages - Plug Power, Xiaomi und SAP
04.11.20
Aktien Wunschanalyse: Plug Power und Wasserstoff
04.11.20
Investments: BYD, Desert Gold, Plug Power – …, dann fliegt der Deckel weg!
03.11.20
Plug Power Aktie nutzt Sprungbrett
02.11.20
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
31.10.20
3 Aktien, die ihren Wert noch vor 2030 verdreifachen könnten
31.10.20
Vergiss die Wasserstoff-Farben! Worauf es für Anleger wirklich ankommt
30.10.20
H2-Update: Bloom Energy Quartalsumsatz unter Erwartungen, weniger Verlust ein kleiner Trost
28.10.20
DAX: ANGST VOR DEM SHUTDOWN!
28.10.20
Ist die Nikola-Aktie jetzt ein günstiger Kauf?

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:33 Uhr
11.914
Plug Power - Meinungen, Kommentare und Chartansichten
09.10.20
10
Plug Power Announces 2020 Second Quarter Results
08.07.20
14
Plug Power: +17% – weiter geht die Rally!
17.06.20
3
Morgen geht es RUND: Deshalb müssen Aktionäre von Plug Power morgen (Montag) dringend handeln!
13.05.20
3
Dramatischer Absturz bei Plug Power – Das sind die Hintergründe für diese negative Entwicklung