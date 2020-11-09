 

Cushman & Wakefield Acquires Triad Commercial Properties in North Carolina

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) today announced the firm has acquired Triad Commercial Properties, a firm with offices in Winston-Salem and Greensboro, North Carolina that specializes in office and industrial brokerage and advisory services for corporate and institutional clients.

Founded in 1999 by Hap Royster and Tom Townes, Triad Commercial Properties has executed transactions in 39 U.S. states and 10 countries. The team brings experience in a variety of services, including tenant representation, landlord representation, property disposition, buyer representation, sale/leaseback transactions, portfolio review and analysis, market analysis and build-to-suit analysis in a brokerage and advisory role.

“We are thrilled to have Triad Commercial Properties join Cushman & Wakefield as we share the same values of teamwork, integrity and exceptional client service. We have been very impressed with the quality of their people, their reputation in the marketplace and their client base, which includes some of the finest companies in the U.S.,” said John O’Neill, President of the Central Region for Cushman & Wakefield. “We are fortunate to have an incredibly strong Carolinas business and the addition of Triad Commercial Properties further strengthens our platform.”

“Joining Cushman & Wakefield is an exciting opportunity for Triad Commercial Properties’ professionals and clients. We believe we’ll win new assignments by leveraging Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform, and that we’ll be able to better serve our existing clients through the firm’s suite of services and insights,” said Hap Royster, former Managing Partner at Triad Commercial Properties who joins Cushman & Wakefield as Vice Chairman.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 53,000 employees in 400 offices and 60 countries. In 2019, the firm had revenue of $8.8 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

