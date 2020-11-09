 

Aruba Edge Services Platform Delivers Premier Connectivity Solution for The Howard Hughes Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC), the nation’s preeminent developer and operator of master planned communities (MPC) and mixed-use real estate, has selected an Aruba ESP-based network to supply premier connectivity experiences at its award-winning properties.

With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) as its network foundation, The Howard Hughes Corporation can deliver seamless connectivity and provide an exceptional visitor experience for those who work, live, and play at its acclaimed properties, including Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was named 2020 Community of the Year by the National Association of Homebuilders; and Bridgeland in Cypress, Texas, which consistently ranks among the top-selling MPCs in the country, according to the national real estate consultant RCLCO.

“We’re constantly exploring new ways to give truly meaningful and high-quality experiences to our customers, residents, and guests,” said Bobby Aflatooni, EVP of Technology and Innovation for The Howard Hughes Corporation. “Aruba’s technology is a key piece of the equation for providing convenient, mobile-first environments throughout our communities.”

Dedicated to innovative placemaking and providing fully-connected, amenity-rich environments featuring the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment in a walkable urban core, The Howard Hughes Corporation wanted a networking infrastructure solution that was reliable, secure, scalable and cloud-centric to ensure streamlined and proactive management. Additionally, the company sought a Wi-Fi calling solution to enhance its service and feature offerings in a more cost-effective manner than with legacy cellular distributed antenna system (DAS) technologies.

To support these goals, Howard Hughes is deploying Aruba access points (APs), including Wi-Fi 6 APs, Aruba CX 8400 Switch Series and Aruba CX 6300 Switch Series for wired access and aggregation. The solution also includes Aruba Central for cloud-native management featuring Aruba AIOps, which can automatically detect and dynamically resolve issues anywhere in the network before users even notice.

Also vital to delivering seamless experiences is Wi-Fi calling, which the company is achieving by adopting Aruba Air Pass. This technology ensures users can transition smoothly from 3G, 4G and 5G cellular to the Howard Hughes wireless network for uninterrupted mobility.

“We’re seeing exceptional utilization with completely seamless hand-offs. Air Pass is a robust solution that we plan to continue rolling out across our communities, having already deployed Air Pass at properties including Summerlin, the 22,500-acre community which includes multi-tenant apartments, single-family residences, and its own 400-acre walkable center of Downtown Summerlin, with office, retail, entertainment, and more,” added Aflatooni.

Seite 1 von 3
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aruba Edge Services Platform Delivers Premier Connectivity Solution for The Howard Hughes Corporation Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE: HHC), the nation’s preeminent developer and operator of master planned communities (MPC) and mixed-use real estate, has selected an …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic, Global Streetwear Leader Supreme
ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Zosano Pharma Corporation Investors of Important Deadline ...
Photographer Sanja Marušić shoots Pernod Ricard’s 11th Carte Blanche campaign
Fisker to Ring the Opening Bell at the New York Stock Exchange
Vifor Pharma and Angion Sign License Agreement for ANG-3777 in Nephrology Indications
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Intercept ...
Square, Inc. Announces $1.0 Billion Convertible Notes Offering
Nomad Foods to Acquire Findus Switzerland
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
 Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Pfizer Announces Details for When-Issued and Ex-Distribution Trading of Viatris and Pfizer Common ...
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:45 Uhr
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Enhances HPE Partner Ready Program to Drive as a Service and SMB Growth
02.11.20
Global Biotech Firm Macrogen Selects HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Genomic Analysis and DNA Sequencing
02.11.20
YF Life Chooses HPE GreenLake to Accelerate Innovation and Business Growth
26.10.20
The Pentagon Modernizes Wired and Wireless Connectivity, Across All Classification Levels, with Aruba Infrastructure
21.10.20
Aruba Central is First All-in-One Network Solution to Attain Formal “In Process” Designation from FedRAMP
21.10.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Wins $160M+ Contract to Power One of the World’s Fastest Supercomputers Based in Finland to Bolster Europe's Research in Science and Unlock Economic Growth
19.10.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Selected to Build Australia’s Most Powerful Supercomputer for Advancing Scientific Research at Pawsey Supercomputing Centre
15.10.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Accelerates Pivot to Drive Long-Term Sustainable, Profitable Growth and Announces FY21 Outlook
15.10.20
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Selected to Build Czech Republic’s Most Powerful Supercomputer to Advance R&D in Science and Engineering
13.10.20
The Edge Opportunity Is Real, Yet Organizations Cite Hurdles to Unlocking Its Full Potential

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
35
Hewlett Packard Enterprises