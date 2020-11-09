 

Major Universities Accelerate Adoption of Everbridge ‘Return to Campus’ Solution to Improve Safety for Students, Faculty, and Staff Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
09.11.2020   

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that the University of Denver, among other colleges, selected the company’s COVID-19 Shield software solution ahead of the start of the Fall semester, to more safely welcome back to campus nearly 9,000 students, faculty, and administrative staff amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With Everbridge’s full suite of “Return To Campus” technology – including Contact Tracing, Wellness Checks, and Location Monitoring to adhere to recommended crowd capacity guidelines – colleges and universities can assure parents, students, and staff that they are taking all steps necessary to safeguard their people and resume their operations.

Major Universities Accelerate Adoption of Everbridge ‘Return to Campus’ Solution (Photo: Business Wire)

As higher education navigates the prolonged impact of COVID-19 on campuses, schools face a series of unprecedented challenges – how to quickly inform students, faculty, and staff of potential coronavirus risks; how to comply with Clery Act guidelines requiring timely warnings of exposure and follow-up reporting; and how to cope with lost revenue from closures and the lack of sporting and other large events on campus. Everbridge’s solution helped colleges and universities reopen earlier this year while digitally transforming the process to monitor potential exposures and effectively communicate across all key stakeholders, all while protecting student, faculty, and staff privacy.

At the University of Denver, nearly three-quarters of students who are back on campus downloaded the Everbridge mobile app for Contact Tracing and Wellness Checks. Since September 15th, the DU Contact Tracing team received approximately 70 exposure notifications from the app.

“As you know, New York City became a hotspot,” explained Hector Batista, Executive Vice Chancellor and COO of The City University of New York, during Everbridge’s Autumn 2020 “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery” virtual leadership symposium. “Right at the heart of everything we do is the safety of our students, faculty, and staff. Learning needs to take place in a safe environment. It is critical to focus on ensuring that you're adapting to the changing environment, that you are constantly monitoring the health conditions of the campus.”

