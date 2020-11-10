Medallia Launches Virtual Fan Experience Dashboard for Vendée Globe

“My dream to compete in the iconic Vendée Globe is 30 years in the making and now that I’m here I’m delighted I can take people from around the world with me,” said Pip Hare. “This year, the challenges of isolation and the importance of human connection have become familiar to all. Medallia’s technology will help me share my journey with my supporters while I’m at sea. I’m grateful, determined and eager to prove to myself what I can do!”

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA), the global leader in experience management and title sponsor of Pip Hare in the 2020-2021 Vendée Globe, today announced the launch of a virtual fan experience site designed to help Pip Hare engage with fans in a rich way during the Vendée Globe which began on Sunday, November 8 th 2020.

Medallia’s real-time tracker will enable fans to track Pip’s progress on the Medallia-Vendée Globe live map, which will show her position in the race – alongside her competitors – and include her GPS location, speed and key health metrics as she races the IMOCA 60 ‘Medallia’ yacht non-stop around the globe.

Fans can view videos of Pip’s experiences during the race and Medallia LivingLens will automatically analyze her emotions, facial expressions, tone of voice and sentiment so that her team can understand her wellbeing.

Medallia encourages fans to support the skipper by recording video messages of encouragement on the Medallia Racing page, which will be keyword-indexed for Pip to easily find when she needs them the most.

“Medallia is known for creating rich experiences for customers, employees and citizens. With our custom-built tracker, video feed analysis, we are now tapping into the fan experience and bringing the most exciting and challenging solo sport to the masses,” said Leslie Stretch, CEO, Medallia. “We wish Pip the best of luck and will be cheering her on through our screens.”

Send Pip a video message or track her journey. Fans can also share in her experience by sailing Medallia in the free-to-play Virtual Regatta game.

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com

