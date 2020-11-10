Garmin Delivers Pregnancy Tracking Feature

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced pregnancy tracking, giving moms-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data. Through the Garmin Connect app and compatible Garmin smartwatch1, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, create customizable reminders, receive exercise and nutrition tips and more. Created for women by women, pregnancy tracking is Garmin’s latest innovative women’s health feature following the announcement of menstrual cycle tracking in 2019. See pregnancy tracking in action here.

