Garmin Delivers Pregnancy Tracking Feature
Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced pregnancy tracking, giving moms-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data. Through the Garmin Connect app and compatible Garmin smartwatch1, users can log pregnancy-related symptoms, track baby movement, create customizable reminders, receive exercise and nutrition tips and more. Created for women by women, pregnancy tracking is Garmin’s latest innovative women’s health feature following the announcement of menstrual cycle tracking in 2019. See pregnancy tracking in action here.
Garmin Pregnancy Tracking (Photo: Business Wire)
Key features
- Enter baby’s due date and track progress on a pregnancy timeline including baby’s size as it compares to common fruits and vegetables.
- Learn how fitness and performance metrics fluctuate during pregnancy with the option to adjust heart rate alerts, monitor hydration and even pause training status completely.
- Receive education on symptoms to expect and nutrition tips. Opt-in to receive weekly weight gain recommendations.
- Create customized reminders that are delivered directly to the user’s smartwatch to drink water, log symptoms, do Kegel exercises and more.
- Manually log 30+ symptoms, three types of baby movement, blood glucose levels, notes and more. Get a summary of logged data for easy sharing during checkups.
- Use the Pregnancy Tracking Connect IQ app to conveniently and discreetly log this information from a compatible smartwatch.
- Contraction Timer Connect IQ app lets mom and labor partner track the duration and frequency of labor contractions from a compatible Garmin smartwatch.
“Garmin remains committed to creating products and features for women throughout all phases of their life,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin vice president of global consumer marketing. “The positive feedback we received when we launched menstrual cycle tracking was a clear indication that our female customers are looking for more opportunities to use technology to improve their health and fitness. It’s our hope that this pregnancy tracking feature helps women make sense of how their pregnancy ties into their active lifestyles and overall well-being.”
