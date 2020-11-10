Major Shareholder Announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that Société Générale S.A. has notified the Company about crossing a threshold in voting rights and share capital. Société Générale S.A. has notified a gross position of derivatives and shares equivalent to 5.29% of the total share capital:

Voting rights and share capital attached to shares: 0.13%

Voting rights and share capital attached to financial instruments: 0.55%

Voting rights and share capital attached to financial instruments with similar economic effect: 4.61%

The voting rights controlled through financial instruments with similar economic effect relates to trading of derivatives with Société Générale’s clients (a combination of put and call options). These derivatives have cash settlement implying that there will be no actual physical settlement of shares.