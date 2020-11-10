Verint Financial Compliance Named Best Solution for Second Consecutive Year

Verint Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company, today announced that its Financial Compliance solution was named Best Buy-Side Compliance Product - Trading in the 2020 Buy-Side Technology Awards for the second consecutive year. Hosted by WatersTechnology magazine, the awards honor the leading technologies and firms that help buy-side investment companies excel.

The Award also recognizes Verint’s successful engagement with an independent, global asset manager, Ninety One (formerly Investec Asset Management), who uses the solution for unified compliance recording, data governance and operational assurance capabilities. Ninety One leverages a single solution to securely record, maintain and retrieve a high daily volume of interactions. The solution is designed to automatically monitor and record procedures and the underlying infrastructure including Microsoft Skype for Business, Cisco Call Manager, and BT Trading Enterprise turrets on their trading floors and back-offices across their global locations. Verint will work with Ninety One to provide the same level of compliance coverage for Microsoft Teams once the collaboration platform is rolled out to the organization.

“Verint is a trusted partner in helping Ninety One achieve rigorous and demanding compliance and legislative requirements,” says Marius Van Tonder, global infrastructure manager, Ninety One. “Verint Financial Compliance is a seamlessly integrated technology suite and, coupled with the expertise of the Verint team, helps ensure that our dynamic organization can face its trading future with confidence.”

"It is a great honor to be named Best Buy-Side Compliance Product within the financial trading market for the second year in a row," says Verint’s John Bourne, senior vice president, global channels and alliances. "2020 has proven to be a challenging year for buy-side organizations, with competing pressures to maintain business continuity while complying with strict regulatory obligations. As the finance industry is accelerating digital transformation to become more resilient, responsive and intelligent in these turbulent times, Verint plays a key role in supporting this paradigm shift with secure and reliable data capture, oversight and control capabilities powered by the cloud, automation and AI."