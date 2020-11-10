Navient recognized for supporting military members and their spouses

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient has earned the 2021 Gold Military Friendly Employer designation as well as the Military Spouse Friendly Employer designation from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine. It is the seventh consecutive year Navient has been recognized by the publisher for its support of the military.



Navient provides veterans with employment opportunities, offers mentoring and development, and raises funds and awareness for veterans.