 

Navient recognized for supporting military members and their spouses

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient has earned the 2021 Gold Military Friendly Employer designation as well as the Military Spouse Friendly Employer designation from VIQTORY, publisher of G.I. Jobs and Military Spouse Magazine. It is the seventh consecutive year Navient has been recognized by the publisher for its support of the military.

Navient provides veterans with employment opportunities, offers mentoring and development, and raises funds and awareness for veterans.

  • Navient attends several hiring events to reach job-seeking veterans and also is a member of the Veteran Jobs Mission, a coalition of companies committed to hiring U.S. military veterans and military spouses.
  • Navient’s Military Benefits team helps service members and their families understand their student loan benefits and options.
  • The employee-led Veterans Resource Group provides recognition, mentoring and resources to employees and families connected to the military. Veterans can take advantage of military leave benefits, job-based training, tuition reimbursement and various development programs.
  • Through partners and employees, Navient supports community groups that provide care and resources to service members and veterans.

Since 2003, the Military Friendly Employers list has come to set the standard for organizations that provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. The list is created each year based on research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to a comprehensive employer-submitted survey.

About Navient
Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. Navient helps clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

