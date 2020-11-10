Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

“Over the last quarter, we have demonstrated the unique capability of our platform to translate the immune response at scale into data that informs the development of best-in-class, differentiated diagnostic and therapeutic solutions,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “This pandemic has highlighted the key role of the immune response in our understanding of disease. COVID-19 is a prime example of the power of our platform to rapidly generate immune-driven solutions to any disease, including what we believe are best-in-class antibodies against the virus.”

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Recent Highlights

Revenue was $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 25% increase from the second quarter 2020 and a 1% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.

Clinical sequencing volume increased 58% to 4,023 clinical tests delivered in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019 and increased 28% compared to the second quarter 2020.

Identified two antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that neutralize the virus at very low concentrations.

immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID to be used in a subset of patients from clinical trials of two top tier vaccine developers.

Top-line results from a second real-world study, conducted in Italy, demonstrated T-cell testing outperforms serology in identifying past SARS-CoV-2 infections (97% sensitivity versus 77%) supporting launch of T-Detect COVID, a clinical T-cell based test for past infection.

Identified clinical signal for Crohn’s disease for T-Detect pipeline.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 1% increase from the third quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $11.3 million for the quarter, representing a 3% decrease from the third quarter in the prior year. Development revenue increased to $15.0 million for the quarter, representing a 5% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $63.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $44.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 44%.

Net loss was $36.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $12.7 million for the third quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $851.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies is not providing 2020 financial guidance due to the continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

changes in our working capital needs;

income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;

the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and

the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Sequencing revenue $ 11,276 $ 11,683 $ 28,730 $ 29,631 Development revenue 15,023 14,375 39,467 31,231 Total revenue 26,299 26,058 68,197 60,862 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 6,053 5,601 16,308 16,323 Research and development 30,314 20,506 80,241 49,516 Sales and marketing 14,474 9,099 42,813 25,813 General and administrative 12,079 8,477 36,138 22,143 Amortization of intangible assets 428 428 1,275 1,270 Total operating expenses 63,348 44,111 176,775 115,065 Loss from operations (37,049 ) (18,053 ) (108,578 ) (54,203 ) Interest and other income, net 1,018 4,103 5,805 6,208 Income tax (expense) benefit (688 ) — 1,116 — Net loss (36,719 ) (13,950 ) (101,657 ) (47,995 ) Fair value adjustment to Series E-1 convertible preferred

stock options — — — (964 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (36,719 ) $ (13,950 ) $ (101,657 ) $ (48,959 ) Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic

and diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.97 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share attributable to common shareholders, basic and

diluted 134,372,026 124,285,686 129,289,948 50,552,389





Adaptive Biotechnologies

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 497,076 $ 96,576 Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $336,840 and $479,791, respectively) 338,004 480,290 Accounts receivable, net 11,858 12,676 Inventory 10,736 9,069 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,684 14,079 Total current assets 877,358 612,690 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 31,156 60,355 Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,733 — Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $16,203 and $105,263, respectively) 16,466 105,435 Restricted cash 2,138 2,138 Intangible assets, net 10,653 11,928 Goodwill 118,972 118,972 Other assets 997 784 Total assets $ 1,095,473 $ 912,302 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 5,412 $ 4,453 Accrued liabilities 5,346 4,371 Accrued compensation and benefits 7,913 8,124 Current portion of deferred rent — 371 Current operating lease liabilities 3,969 — Current deferred revenue 78,192 60,994 Total current liabilities 100,832 78,313 Long-term liabilities Deferred rent liability, less current portion — 6,918 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 42,366 — Financing obligation — 36,607 Deferred revenue, less current portion 174,853 219,332 Other long-term liabilities 2,375 93 Total liabilities 320,426 341,263 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020

and December 31, 2019; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019 — — Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020

and December 31, 2019; 136,392,256 and 125,238,142 shares issued and outstanding at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 13 12 Additional paid-in capital 1,240,649 935,834 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 1,427 671 Accumulated deficit (467,042 ) (365,478 ) Total shareholders’ equity 775,047 571,039 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,095,473 $ 912,302

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):