 

Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

“Over the last quarter, we have demonstrated the unique capability of our platform to translate the immune response at scale into data that informs the development of best-in-class, differentiated diagnostic and therapeutic solutions,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “This pandemic has highlighted the key role of the immune response in our understanding of disease. COVID-19 is a prime example of the power of our platform to rapidly generate immune-driven solutions to any disease, including what we believe are best-in-class antibodies against the virus.”

Recent Highlights

  • Revenue was $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 25% increase from the second quarter 2020 and a 1% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.
  • Clinical sequencing volume increased 58% to 4,023 clinical tests delivered in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the third quarter 2019 and increased 28% compared to the second quarter 2020.
  • Identified two antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 that neutralize the virus at very low concentrations.
  • immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID to be used in a subset of patients from clinical trials of two top tier vaccine developers.
  • Top-line results from a second real-world study, conducted in Italy, demonstrated T-cell testing outperforms serology in identifying past SARS-CoV-2 infections (97% sensitivity versus 77%) supporting launch of T-Detect COVID, a clinical T-cell based test for past infection.
  • Identified clinical signal for Crohn’s disease for T-Detect pipeline.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $26.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 1% increase from the third quarter in the prior year. Sequencing revenue was $11.3 million for the quarter, representing a 3% decrease from the third quarter in the prior year. Development revenue increased to $15.0 million for the quarter, representing a 5% increase from the third quarter in the prior year.

Operating expenses were $63.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $44.1 million in the third quarter of the prior year, representing an increase of 44%.

Net loss was $36.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $14.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was a loss of $28.4 million for the third quarter of 2020, compared to a loss of $12.7 million for the third quarter of the prior year.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities was $851.5 million as of September 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Adaptive Biotechnologies is not providing 2020 financial guidance due to the continued uncertainties from the impact of COVID-19.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Adaptive Biotechnologies will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed at http://investors.adaptivebiotech.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay at least 90 days after the event.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed to develop products in life sciences research, clinical diagnostics and drug discovery. We have two commercial products and a robust clinical pipeline to diagnose, monitor and enable the treatment of diseases such as cancer, autoimmune conditions and infectious diseases. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

This press release includes references to Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net loss adjusted for interest and other income, net, income tax (expense) benefit, depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expenses. We have provided a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA at the end of this press release.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the financial performance of our business and the effectiveness of our business strategies. We present Adjusted EBITDA because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in our industry and it facilitates comparisons on a consistent basis across reporting periods. Further, we believe it is helpful in highlighting trends in our operating results because it excludes items that are not indicative of our core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We may in the future incur expenses similar to the adjustments in the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we expect to incur meaningful share-based compensation expense in the future. Other limitations include that Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect:

  • all expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • changes in our working capital needs;
  • income tax (expense) benefit, which may be a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;
  • the costs of replacing the assets being depreciated and amortized, which will often have to be replaced in the future;
  • the non-cash component of employee compensation expense; and
  • the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be reflective, on a recurring basis, of our ongoing operations.

In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

Adaptive Biotechnologies
Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue                              
Sequencing revenue $ 11,276     $ 11,683     $ 28,730     $ 29,631  
Development revenue   15,023       14,375       39,467       31,231  
Total revenue   26,299       26,058       68,197       60,862  
Operating expenses                              
Cost of revenue   6,053       5,601       16,308       16,323  
Research and development   30,314       20,506       80,241       49,516  
Sales and marketing   14,474       9,099       42,813       25,813  
General and administrative   12,079       8,477       36,138       22,143  
Amortization of intangible assets   428       428       1,275       1,270  
Total operating expenses   63,348       44,111       176,775       115,065  
Loss from operations   (37,049 )     (18,053 )     (108,578 )     (54,203 )
Interest and other income, net   1,018       4,103       5,805       6,208  
Income tax (expense) benefit   (688 )           1,116        
Net loss   (36,719 )     (13,950 )     (101,657 )     (47,995 )
Fair value adjustment to Series E-1 convertible preferred
  stock options 		                    (964 )
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (36,719 )   $ (13,950 )   $ (101,657 )   $ (48,959 )
Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic
  and diluted 		$ (0.27 )   $ (0.11 )   $ (0.79 )   $ (0.97 )
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per
  share attributable to common shareholders, basic and
  diluted 		  134,372,026       124,285,686       129,289,948       50,552,389  
                               


 
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
                 
    September 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
    (unaudited)          
Assets                
Current assets                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 497,076     $ 96,576  
Short-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $336,840 and $479,791, respectively)     338,004       480,290  
Accounts receivable, net     11,858       12,676  
Inventory     10,736       9,069  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     19,684       14,079  
Total current assets     877,358       612,690  
Long-term assets                
Property and equipment, net     31,156       60,355  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     37,733        
Long-term marketable securities (amortized cost of $16,203 and $105,263, respectively)     16,466       105,435  
Restricted cash     2,138       2,138  
Intangible assets, net     10,653       11,928  
Goodwill     118,972       118,972  
Other assets     997       784  
Total assets   $ 1,095,473     $ 912,302  
Liabilities and shareholders equity                
Current liabilities                
Accounts payable   $ 5,412     $ 4,453  
Accrued liabilities     5,346       4,371  
Accrued compensation and benefits     7,913       8,124  
Current portion of deferred rent           371  
Current operating lease liabilities     3,969        
Current deferred revenue     78,192       60,994  
Total current liabilities     100,832       78,313  
Long-term liabilities                
Deferred rent liability, less current portion           6,918  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion     42,366        
Financing obligation           36,607  
Deferred revenue, less current portion     174,853       219,332  
Other long-term liabilities     2,375       93  
Total liabilities     320,426       341,263  
Commitments and contingencies                
Shareholders’ equity                
Preferred stock: $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020
  and December 31, 2019; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and
  December 31, 2019 		           
Common stock: $0.0001 par value, 340,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020
  and December 31, 2019; 136,392,256 and 125,238,142 shares issued and outstanding at
  September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 		    13       12  
Additional paid-in capital     1,240,649       935,834  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain     1,427       671  
Accumulated deficit     (467,042 )     (365,478 )
Total shareholders’ equity     775,047       571,039  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 1,095,473     $ 912,302  
                 

Adjusted EBITDA

The following table sets forth a reconciliation between our Adjusted EBITDA and our net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for each of the periods presented (in thousands, unaudited):

    Three Months Ended September 30,     Nine Months Ended September 30,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net loss   $ (36,719 )   $ (13,950 )   $ (101,657 )   $ (47,995 )
Interest and other income, net     (1,018 )     (4,103 )     (5,805 )     (6,208 )
Income tax expense (benefit)     688             (1,116 )      
Depreciation and amortization expense     2,144       2,063       6,120       5,716  
Share-based compensation expense     6,470       3,335       17,518       9,713  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ (28,435 )   $ (12,655 )   $ (84,940 )   $ (38,774 )
                                 

Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results SEATTLE, Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (“Adaptive Biotechnologies”) (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical …

