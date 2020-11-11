Arbor Realty Trust Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

The Company has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,050,000 shares of its common stock.

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ABR) announced today that it priced its public offering of 7,000,0000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $94.5 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 13, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes. The Company also intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 shares, or 805,000 shares if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares, of the Company’s common stock from its Chief Executive Officer, Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC and/or estate planning family vehicles established by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, at the same price the underwriters will purchase the shares in this offering.

J.P. Morgan, JMP Securities and Raymond James are joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective automatic shelf registration statement, previously filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; JMP Securities LLC, 600 Montgomery Street, 10th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by calling (415) 835-8985, or by email at syndicate@jmpsecurities.com; or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.