Stifel Announces a Three-for-Two Stock Split & Intention to Increase its Common Stock Dividend by 32%

Represents Fourth Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase Delivered to Shareholders

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-two stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be made in the form of a 50% stock dividend. Shareholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2020 will receive one additional share of Stifel Financial common stock for every two shares owned. These additional shares will be distributed beginning December 16, 2020. Cash will be distributed in lieu of fractional shares based on the closing price on the record date. The Company has approximately 68.7 million shares outstanding and, after the split, the Company will have approximately 103.0 million shares outstanding.



Following the stock split, the current quarterly dividend equates to $0.1133 per common share, which the firm intends to increase in 2021 to $0.15 per common share, subject to board approval. This action would represent Stifel’s fourth consecutive annual increase of its common stock dividend.