 

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires five retail properties for around EUR 14 million

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 07:10  |  69   |   |   

DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires five retail properties for around EUR 14 million

12.11.2020 / 07:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release

Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires five retail properties for around EUR 14 million

Broderstorf, 12 November 2020 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG ("DKR") (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) has acquired five further retail properties.

The acquisitions include the "Feldbergcenter" local retail centre in Neu-Anspach (Hesse) with a total rental area of around 5,733 m² and the anchor tenants REWE and Rossmann, as well as a fitness center and other supply and service providers. The average remaining lease term is more than three years.

Furthermore, a local retail centre in Mölln (Schleswig-Holstein) with a total rental area of around 5,126 m² was acquired. The main retail tenants include Norma, a beverage store and a pharmacy. The upper floors contain numerous medical practices as well as office and residential space. The current average remaining lease term is around three years.

The purchase portfolio also includes a local retail centre and two discount grocery stores, which currently have an average remaining lease term of between three and six years:

- Local retail centre in Freital (Saxony) with around 1,700m² of rental space. Major tenants are Pfennigpfeiffer and Fressnapf as well as a beverage trade. The fully let acquisition property is part of a profitable agglomeration with surrounding grocery stores.

- Grocery discounter Diska (EDEKA) in Blankenstein (Thuringia) with a total rental area of 1,285 m². A part of the property is used as storage space.

- Food retailer Netto Marken-Discount in Wrestedt (Lower Saxony). The property has a total rental area of around 1,087 m². The property's parking spaces are directly connected to the adjacent EDEKA supermarket.

The total purchase volume for all properties amounts to around EUR 14 million with a total annual rent of EUR 1.25 million, resulting in a purchase yield of around 9%.

Thus, the total portfolio (pro forma) currently comprises 170 properties with a total rental area of around 950,000 m² and a balance sheet value of around EUR 850 million. The portfolio currently generates an annual rent of around EUR 66 million.

Seite 1 von 3
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires five retail properties for around EUR 14 million DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate Deutsche Konsum REIT acquires five retail properties for around EUR 14 million 12.11.2020 / 07:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Vorjahresumsatz bereits jetzt übertroffen: Marketingprogramm soll weiteres Wachstum beschleunigen!
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT erwirbt fünf Einzelhandelsimmobilien für rund EUR 14 Mio. (deutsch)
07:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT erwirbt fünf Einzelhandelsimmobilien für rund EUR 14 Mio.
10.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.11.20
83
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG