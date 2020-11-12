 

TubeSolar AG: Proposal for EEG 2021 gives preference to agro-photovoltaic plants - Feed-in tariff for agro-PV as demand driver

TubeSolar AG: Proposal for EEG 2021 gives preference to agro-photovoltaic plants - Feed-in tariff for agro-PV as demand driver

TubeSolar AG: Proposal for EEG 2021 gives preference to agro-photovoltaic plants - Feed-in tariff for agro-PV as demand driver

Augsburg, November 12, 2020 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, Düsseldorf Stock Exchange) welcomes the recommendation of the responsible economic, agricultural and environmental committees of the German Bundesrat on the 2021 Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG). In the paper, which is almost 100 pages long, the main aim is to promote solar power generation, in particular by promoting agro-photovoltaic systems.

The target for 2030 is a 65% green share of total electricity consumption. This already requires significantly more efforts in solar power generation. Innovative agro-photovoltaic solutions are an important element in achieving this goal.

In recent years, ground-mounted systems have significantly reduced the cost of solar power, but have also used up or sealed off land and prevented further use. Above all, solar solutions that are installed above or integrated into agricultural land offer good opportunities to reduce the competition for land. This increases acceptance among the population. In order to tap the enormous potential of the land, the recommendation considers separate tender segments to be useful, which make it possible to build agro-PV systems quickly and easily.

So far there is no feed-in tariff for the agricultural photovoltaic segment. In the future there could be a feed-in tariff of up to eight eurocents per kilowatt hour for agro-photovoltaic plants. In addition, tenders for a total of almost 3,000 megawatts are planned in this segment until 2030. The annual volume of tenders is to be 50 megawatts in 2021 and 2022 and 100 megawatts in 2023 and 2024. From 2025, an annual volume of 500 megawatts is to be put out to tender.

