 

Adaptimmune to Host Virtual Investor Day on Friday, November 20th

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq:ADAP), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will host a virtual Investor Day on November 20, 2020 at 8AM EST/ 1PM GMT. A link to register is available HERE and further details are on the Investor Relations tab of the Adaptimmune website.

The Company plans to showcase the market potential for its SPEAR T-cell portfolio as well as provide details about its early stage pipeline with multiple cell therapies beyond its current autologous TCR T-cell products. Presentations will be given by Adaptimmune’s Senior Leadership Team in addition to Dr. Dejka Araujo from the Department of Sarcoma Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine of the MD Anderson Cancer Center.

About Adaptimmune 
Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors. 

Forward-Looking Statements 
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2020, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. 

Media Relations:

Sébastien Desprez — VP, Communications and Investor Relations
T: +44 1235 430 583
M: +44 7718 453 176
Sebastien.Desprez@adaptimmune.com

Investor Relations:

Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. — Senior Director, Investor Relations
T: +1 215 825 9310
M: +1 215 460 8920
Juli.Miller@adaptimmune.com


