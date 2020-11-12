 

Xencor to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that company management will participate at three upcoming conferences:

  • Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference
    Conference Dates: November 17-19, 2020
    Presentation Date:     Thursday, November 19, 2020
    Presentation Time: 5:00 p.m. GMT / 9:00 a.m. PST
  • SVB Leerink Oncology Day
    Conference Date: Thursday, November 19, 2020
  • Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
    Conference Dates: November 30 - December 3, 2020
    Presentation Available: Monday, November 23, 2020

Webcasts of the Jefferies and Piper Sandler presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com. A replay of the live Jefferies presentation will be posted on the Xencor website approximately one hour after the live event. Both presentations will be available for at least 30 days.

About Xencor, Inc.

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Currently, 18 candidates engineered with Xencor's XmAb technology are in clinical development internally and with partners. Xencor's XmAb antibody engineering technology enables small changes to the structure of monoclonal antibodies resulting in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

