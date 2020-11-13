Aumann AG: Aumann reports positive adjusted EBITDA and improved liquidity in crisis environment

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Beelen, 13 November 2020The revenue of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) declined by 38.4% to €123.7 million in the first nine months of 2020. As a supplier to the automotive industry, Aumann's business is still under pressure from the sector crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, the revenue decline in the E-mobility segment was relatively moderate at 6.9% to €79.8 million.This lingering uncertainty on the market environment is translating into pronounced restraint on investment in production lines. Although order intake in the E-mobility segment rose compared to each of the first two quarters of the year in the third quarter of 2020, Aumann's order intake was down year-on-year after the first nine months at €122.7 million. At €70.4 million, the E-mobility segment accounted for 57.4% of order intake.Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA was positive again in the third quarter of 2020 at €0.8 million. Cumulatively over the year-to-date, it amounted to €0.1 million despite the challenging market situation. EBITDA was adjusted for non-recurring effects that predominantly relate to the closure of the plant in Hennigsdorf. Adjusted EBITDA in the E-mobility segment was €2.4 million after the first nine months, equivalent to a margin of 3.0%.Despite the decline in business due to the crisis, Aumann increased its liquidity to €90.3 million quarter-on-quarter as at 30 September 2020. The equity ratio was at a solid 67.1%. The focus is still on the adjustment of capacity and structures. For example, capacity was already reduced by roughly one quarter as at the end of September 2020. These measures are improving Aumann's position for the time after the crisis.The full interim report for the third quarter of 2020 is available in the Investor Relations section of the homepage at www.aumann.com/investor-relations.Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on E-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives, and on solutions for production automation.