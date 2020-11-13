 

DGAP-News Aumann AG: Aumann reports positive adjusted EBITDA and improved liquidity in crisis environment

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
13.11.2020, 07:34  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Aumann AG: Aumann reports positive adjusted EBITDA and improved liquidity in crisis environment

13.11.2020 / 07:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Beelen, 13 November 2020

The revenue of Aumann AG ("Aumann", ISIN: DE000A2DAM03) declined by 38.4% to €123.7 million in the first nine months of 2020. As a supplier to the automotive industry, Aumann's business is still under pressure from the sector crisis and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Against this backdrop, the revenue decline in the E-mobility segment was relatively moderate at 6.9% to €79.8 million.

This lingering uncertainty on the market environment is translating into pronounced restraint on investment in production lines. Although order intake in the E-mobility segment rose compared to each of the first two quarters of the year in the third quarter of 2020, Aumann's order intake was down year-on-year after the first nine months at €122.7 million. At €70.4 million, the E-mobility segment accounted for 57.4% of order intake.

Adjusted for non-recurring effects, EBITDA was positive again in the third quarter of 2020 at €0.8 million. Cumulatively over the year-to-date, it amounted to €0.1 million despite the challenging market situation. EBITDA was adjusted for non-recurring effects that predominantly relate to the closure of the plant in Hennigsdorf. Adjusted EBITDA in the E-mobility segment was €2.4 million after the first nine months, equivalent to a margin of 3.0%.

Despite the decline in business due to the crisis, Aumann increased its liquidity to €90.3 million quarter-on-quarter as at 30 September 2020. The equity ratio was at a solid 67.1%. The focus is still on the adjustment of capacity and structures. For example, capacity was already reduced by roughly one quarter as at the end of September 2020. These measures are improving Aumann's position for the time after the crisis.

The full interim report for the third quarter of 2020 is available in the Investor Relations section of the homepage at www.aumann.com/investor-relations.    

About Aumann AG
Aumann is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative speciality machinery and automated production lines with a focus on E-mobility. The company combines unique winding technology for the highly efficient production of electric motors with decades of automation experience, particularly in the automotive industry. Leading companies around the world rely on Aumann solutions for the series production of purely electric and hybrid vehicle drives, and on solutions for production automation.
Seite 1 von 2
Aumann Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aumann AG: Aumann reports positive adjusted EBITDA and improved liquidity in crisis environment DGAP-News: Aumann AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures Aumann AG: Aumann reports positive adjusted EBITDA and improved liquidity in crisis environment 13.11.2020 / 07:34 The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Maschinenfabrik Berthold Hermle AG: Hermle mit Nachfragebelebung im dritten Quartal 2020; ...
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Deutliches Umsatzwachstum im dritten Quartal: EBITDA annähernd auf Vorjahresniveau
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Südzucker AG: Südzucker mit Wertberichtigung auf ED&F Man-Beteiligung
Lloyd Fonds AG erreicht AuM-Anstieg in 2020 auf 1,4 Mrd. EUR
DGAP-News: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG beantragt Insolvenz in Eigenverwaltung. Nachhaltige Sanierung in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ACCENTRO Real Estate AG erwirbt 2.800 Einheiten
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
DGAP-News: Delticom AG: Delticom setzt den erfolgreichen Restrukturierungskurs im Q3 weiter fort und hebt die ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:35 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aumann AG: Aumann im Krisenumfeld mit positivem adj. EBITDA und verbesserter Liquidität (deutsch)
07:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aumann AG: Aumann im Krisenumfeld mit positivem adj. EBITDA und verbesserter Liquidität

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.10.20
831
AUMANN womöglich die heißeste IPO der e-Mobilität
10.02.20
56
BERENBERG belässt Aumann auf 'Hold'