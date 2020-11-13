 

Preliminary Data from Real-World Study Demonstrate T-cell Testing Outperforms Antibody Testing in Identifying Past SARS-CoV-2 Infections

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.11.2020, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

– Findings support upcoming launch of T-Detect COVID, first T-cell test for novel coronavirus
– Data support mounting evidence that measuring T-cells is necessary to fully characterize immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 across the population
– Additional supporting data to be published soon

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq: ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, today announced that its T-Detect Assay for past SARS-CoV-2 infection in development identified 97% (68/70) of past PCR-confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections compared to 77% (54/70) with commercial EUA approved antibody testing at similar specificity approximately two months after PCR diagnosis. Additionally, the T-cell response was greater in symptomatic versus asymptomatic subjects, whereas there was no correlation between antibody levels and disease severity in recovered patients. Preliminary results of this study, performed in collaboration with University of Padua and Ospedale San Raffaele in Milan, who were funded by a grant from Umberto Veronesi Foundation were made available on medRxiv. T-Detect COVID will be launched later this fall, becoming the first clinical T-cell based diagnostic test able to confirm past infections to SARS-CoV-2.

It is likely that some people may never develop antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 because they can resolve the infection early and effectively with T cells. Recent studies have demonstrated that antibodies appear to wane over time¹, while virus-specific T cells have been shown to persist for at least six months². This new study adds to mounting evidence that T cells, along with antibodies, may serve as an important correlate of immune protection and can help provide a more complete picture of the duration of immunity to the virus following an infection or administration of a vaccine.

“These data add to the growing body of real-world evidence that the T cell plays a critical role in immunity to SARS-CoV-2,” said Lance Baldo, Chief Medical Officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “T cells are emerging as another key indicator for past infection and immunity to the novel coronavirus, and a T-cell test for patients that is accurate and reproducible can serve large populations of people given what we are learning about the biology of the immune response.”

Seite 1 von 4
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preliminary Data from Real-World Study Demonstrate T-cell Testing Outperforms Antibody Testing in Identifying Past SARS-CoV-2 Infections – Findings support upcoming launch of T-Detect COVID, first T-cell test for novel coronavirus– Data support mounting evidence that measuring T-cells is necessary to fully characterize immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 across the population– Additional …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relay Medical & Fio Announces Over $500,000 CAD in Contracts for Fionet Mobile COVID-19 Testing & ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Public Offering of Units
MegumaGold and Canadian GoldCamps Announce Intent to Complete Merger
Orocobre 2020 Annual General Meeting Transcripts
Aequus Announces Anne Stevens’ Leadership Change
Orocobre Limited - Results of the 2020 Annual General Meeting
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces Upsize of Previously Announced Overnight Marketed Public ...
PyroGenesis Provides Update on its Iron Ore Pelletization Torch Business
Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company’s Leishmaniasis Rapid Test Receives Brazilian MAPA ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
BioCryst to Present Data at the 2020 ASH Annual Meeting
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.11.20
Adaptive Biotechnologies unterzeichnet Krebs-Test-Vertrag mit Glaxo SmithKline
10.11.20
Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces Collaboration with GSK to Measure Minimal Residual Disease with clonoSEQ Assay Across its Hematology and Oncology Portfolio
10.11.20
Adaptive Biotechnologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results