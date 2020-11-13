EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement GEA Lyophil GmbH and Advances Joint Pharmaceutical Technology Development

GEA will use the equipment to advance the commercialization of the technology for pharmaceutical applications. The lab-scale machine will be made available for trials with prospective pharma-industry purchasers of large-scale microwave-assisted lyophilization equipment. This machine will also be used for internal evaluation and technology advancement activities at GEA. This will allow GEA to better showcase EnWave’s technology to pharmaceutical companies as a first step in evaluating the merits of adopting larger-scale capacity.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an Equipment Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with GEA Lyophil GmbH (“GEA”) to deliver a lab-scale Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) machine for the demonstration and development of REV technology for pharmaceutical applications.

GEA intends to install the customized lab-scale REV machine at its pilot facility in Hürth, Germany

In January 2020, EnWave and GEA announced a Joint Development Agreement, where the companies agreed to work closely to combine GEA’s leading pharmaceutical industry manufacturing capabilities with EnWave’s patented microwave-assisted lyophilization technology. GEA is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and installation of GMP equipment to the pharmaceutical sector, and is working with EnWave to incorporate REV technology into its suite of products. EnWave’s pharmaceutical technology allows for a rapid and controlled drying process for sensitive vaccines and biological compounds.

Under the terms of the Joint Development Agreement, GEA will be responsible for the design, manufacture and sale of any large-scale REV equipment sold to the pharmaceutical sector, and EnWave shall earn an undisclosed royalty based on the revenue generated.

About GEA Lyophil GmbH

GEA Lyophil GmbH is part of the GEA group of companies. GEA is one of the largest technology suppliers for food and pharmaceutical processing, and a wide range of other industries. The global group specializes in machinery, plants, as well as process technology and components. GEA provides sustainable solutions for sophisticated production processes in diverse end-user markets and offers a comprehensive service portfolio.