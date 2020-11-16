FLIR Secures $32M in Full-Rate Production Orders for Centaur Unmanned Ground Vehicles from US Armed Services

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced that the United States (U.S.) Army, Air Force, and Navy have collectively ordered more than 250 additional FLIR Centaur unmanned ground vehicles (UGV), worth $32 million combined. The award is being sourced through the Army’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II (MTRS Inc. II) program.

U.S. military explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams will use the FLIR Centaur ground robot to help disarm improvised explosive devices, unexploded ordnance, and to perform similar hazardous tasks. Operators can quickly attach different sensors and payloads to the robot to address other missions, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the last 12 months, FLIR has announced multiple orders totaling roughly $97 million for more than 750 Centaur unmanned ground systems from the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps. Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) teams across all services will use the FLIR Centaur to assist in disarming improvised explosive devices, unexploded ordnance, and similar hazardous tasks. Operators can quickly attach different sensors and payloads to the robot to address other missions, including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

“We’re tremendously honored that EOD teams across America’s military are relying on our Centaur robot to help them perform dangerous missions with greater stand-off capability,” said Tom Frost, VP and general manager for Unmanned Ground Systems in the Unmanned and Integrated Solutions business at FLIR. “From enabling easy software updates to enhanced electro-optical infrared cameras, controllers, and communication systems, the Centaur can be a game-changer for troops on the battlefield.

“Sharing common technology across EOD units also creates efficiencies for joint service operations, training and sustainment,” Frost added.

In 2017, the U.S. Army selected the medium-sized Centaur robot as its MTRS Inc II solution. FLIR is delivering systems to the Army under that multi-year program of record, which upon award was valued at more than $150 million, including options. These latest orders fall under the current ceiling. Since then, other U.S. military branches have opted to deploy the Centaur to their EOD teams as a new or replacement ground robot system.