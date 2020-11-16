Syros Pharmaceuticals to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference
Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing on the Investors & Media Section of the Syros website, www.syros.com, beginning Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET and will remain available for approximately 30 days.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is redefining the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes. Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches. Syros is advancing a robust pipeline, including SY-1425, a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2 trial in a genomically defined subset of acute myeloid leukemia patients, and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 trial in patients with select solid tumors. Syros also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases. For more information, visit www.syros.com and follow us on Twitter (@SyrosPharma) and LinkedIn.
