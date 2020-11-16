Syros Pharmaceuticals to Present at Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Nancy Simonian, M.D., will participate in a pre-recorded fireside chat as part of the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The fireside chat will be available for on-demand viewing on the Investors & Media Section of the Syros website, www.syros.com, beginning Monday, November 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET and will remain available for approximately 30 days.