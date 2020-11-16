 

Automation Fair From Rockwell Automation Returns Today as New Hybrid Live and Virtual Event Automation Fair At Home

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, along with its PartnerNetwork, opens the 29th year of its signature showcase event: Automation Fair At Home from Nov. 16-20.

While this year’s event has been dynamically re-imagined as a primarily virtual experience to safeguard customer, partner, and employee health and safety during the pandemic, Automation Fair At Home attendees can still count on a wide range of exhibits, attend dozens of sessions, hear from global thought leaders, and more. All events are free, but online registration is required.

“The tens of thousands of makers, builders, and innovators who are attending this week’s Automation Fair At Home prove that industrial automation is key to our customer’s success – across every sector,” said Tina Dear, vice president of Global Marketing, Rockwell Automation. “While this year’s event is primarily virtual, it will be as compelling and informative as ever, with more than 175 engaging educational opportunities and over 90 exhibits that showcase the very best of what’s next in automation.”

Automation Fair At Home virtual exhibits showcase the newest products, solutions, and services in industrial automation and digital transformation. Attendees can experience innovations firsthand and talk to solution experts from Rockwell Automation and members of its PartnerNetwork companies.

Highlights of the five-day event include Perspectives keynote presentations and the Rockwell Automation Experience virtual tours:

Perspectives

  • The first three days of the event – Nov. 16-18 – each begin with Perspectives keynote presentations from Rockwell Automation executive leadership, industry experts, and company partners. Exclusively for media in years past, this year, Perspectives is now open to every registered attendee.
  • Blake Moret, Rockwell Automation chairman and CEO, kicks off the first Perspectives session on Nov. 16 at 8 a.m. CST with “Imagine YOUR Next,” a review of the year in industrial automation innovations and a vision for 2021. Other Rockwell Automation experts will speak on topics ranging from the connected supply chain to innovations in software and control, intelligent devices, and LifecyleIQ services.
  • Many Perspectives sessions will be presented by leaders from other organizations including Cisco, Georgia-Pacific, Stanley Black & Decker and PTC. Featured speakers include renowned inventor Dean Kamen and futurist Jason Silva.

Virtual Tours: The Rockwell Automation Experience

