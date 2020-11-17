Wipro and Cisco collaborate to deliver SD-WAN Transformation services to Olympus

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Olympus is passionate about the solutions it creates for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries, as well as cameras and audio products. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping detect, prevent, and treat disease, furthering scientific research, ensuring public safety, and capturing images of the world.

As a part of this engagement, Wipro will use its proprietary managed network services solution, #WANFreedom to re-architect Olympus’s WANs and enable support across distributed applications in a hybrid multi-cloud environment. The new network infrastructure will drastically improve Olympus’s application performance to deliver superior end user experience, resulting in increased business productivity, agility and reduced costs for IT.

The managed services model allows Wipro to deliver optimal cost-effectiveness and reliability to its customers by monitoring, maintaining, and managing services continuously. Wipro's managed SD-WAN #WANFreedom services are enabled by Cisco's global Secure SD-WAN Managed Services Partner (MSP) Program.

Stephen Kneebone, Global CIO, Olympus, said, “As we move into a world where businesses are focused on being more resilient by accelerating digital transformation, we believe that we are keeping pace with the change. Our cloud adoption and application migration initiatives demand high performance from the network. With Wipro, we have embarked on our WAN transformation journey that improves application experience and reduces our OPEX as Wipro’s #WANFreedom solution standardizes our global WAN spread across 40+ countries. Wipro’s centralized platform for contract management will consolidate our service providers and is expected to provide up to a 30 percent cost reduction.”

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited, said, “We are excited to be selected by Olympus as their SD-WAN transformation partner. Wipro’s #WANFreedom provides comprehensive lifecycle services spanning consulting, planning and design, implementation, and managed network services. Our as-a-service model powered by integrated automation platform will create a cognitive digital networking infrastructure for Olympus, which is secure and dynamic. Its enhanced capabilities will help Olympus gain flexibility to access multi-cloud services, reduce overhead, and support new applications in its digital transformation journey.”