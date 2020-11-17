XPRIZE and Cognizant Announce Pandemic Response Challenge to Safely Reopen Societies and Restart Economies Around the World

As COVID-19 rates continue to surge in countries around the world, XPRIZE , the world’s leader in designing and operating incentive competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges, in partnership with Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading technology and professional services companies, today launched the Pandemic Response Challenge. The competition aims to harness the power of data and artificial intelligence in equipping policymakers, health officials, and business leaders with the insights and guidance necessary to implement public safety measures that maximize their ability to keep local economies open while minimizing potential virus breakouts.

Learn more or sign up at xprize.org/pandemicresponse (Graphic: Business Wire)

Reports indicate that a COVID-19 vaccine may be on the horizon, making the speed at which populations are vaccinated a key variable in considering strategies for safely reopening society and restoring the global economy.

Based on technology and AI models developed by Cognizant, and using data compiled by the Oxford COVID-19 Government Response Tracker (based at Oxford University’s Blavatnik School of Government), competing teams will build data-driven AI models that predict local COVID-19 transmission rates and prescribe intervention and mitigation measures that, with testing in “what-if” scenarios, are shown to minimize infection rates as well as negative economic impacts. Successful models may also serve as a roadmap for future crises.

“This challenge will inspire some of the world’s brightest innovators to address the immediate threats to our economies and our livelihoods,” said Amir Banifatemi, Chief Innovation and Growth Officer of XPRIZE. “Through global collaboration, the output of this challenge could be a game changer when it comes to using data and AI to create a route to recovery via a range of economic scenarios created by the competing teams. With vaccines on the horizon, these predictive and prescriptive models for opening society will continue to be valuable for the foreseeable future.”