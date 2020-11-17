 

Deluxe Launches New Season of Small Business Revolution, Filmed Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX), a Trusted Business Technology company, today launched Season 5 of the acclaimed original series, Small Business Revolution. This season’s seven episodes are streaming now on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and at www.sbr.org.

The fifth season of the show features small businesses in Fredonia, New York. The upstate New York community received the most votes out of the finalist towns from across the country to win Season 5. Business and entrepreneurial experts, led by series creator and host Amanda Brinkman, along with cohost and renovation icon Ty Pennington, returned to this quaint community in early March to begin filming. But plans quickly changed as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to close their doors and filming to take place online.

“In our five seasons filming the show, we’ve never encountered anything as difficult as this,” said Brinkman, Chief Brand and Content Officer for Deluxe. “Our team and the small businesses in Fredonia made a giant pivot due to the pandemic. I’m so proud of what we accomplished, and I can’t wait for everyone to see this season.”

This past Spring, as states, cities and communities issued shelter-in-place orders and forced many small businesses to change their operating models, the Deluxe Small Business Revolution team dug in to help ensure the businesses selected in Fredonia could survive this new reality. Many of the businesses lacked on online presence and struggled to determine how to reach their customers. Not only did Deluxe business professionals work closely with the small business owners on things like logos, websites and marketing plans, but also to reach customers immediately to maintain cash flow that many desperately needed.

“The stories of business owners we showcase on Small Business Revolution are always inspirational, but this year, these episodes take on even more importance,” said Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “This is truly the first series to chronicle what small business owners had to endure this year. I’m so proud of how our Deluxe is showing a path through the pandemic with Small Business Revolution.”

Seven businesses were selected this year from hundreds nominated to receive physical, marketing and financial makeovers. Each episode chronicles the marketing and business challenges faced by small business owners and how deluxe marketing products and services, along with physical makeovers paid for by Deluxe, help the businesses turn the corner. In addition, Season 5 partner U.S. Bank provided each business with financial advice, while Salesforce pitched in to help with financial gifts. This year’s businesses represent a diverse group of industries:

