 

Mydecine Innovations Group Offers Management and Clinical Trials Update

Dr. Rakesh Jetly Appointed Chief Medical Officer

Company Announces International Expansion of Clinical Trial Sites for Phase 2A Study into Psychedelic Treatments for PTSD in Veterans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced therapeutic medicine for mainstream use, announced the appointment of Dr. Rakesh Jetly as Chief Medical Officer. The Company is also announcing a significant international expansion of its Phase 2A clinical research into the efficacy of psilocybin and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy to treat Veterans, EMS, and First Responders with a PTSD indication. 

Dr. Rakesh Jetly Appointed as Chief Medical Officer

In an effort to build a team of diverse experts who understand the potential of psychedelic-based treatments and the mental health struggles of veterans and frontline service members, Mydecine has appointed Dr. Rakesh Jetly, OMM, CD, MD, FRCPC to serve as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Jetly brings to Mydecine a wealth of experience not only as a medical advocate for the use of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, but also as a prominent voice in the fight against post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other mental health issues facing vulnerable populations like veterans and first responders. Dr. Jetly currently serves as Academic Chair of Military Mental Health at The Royal's Institute of Mental Health Research, and as an associate professor of psychiatry at Dalhousie University (Halifax), and the University of Ottawa. In 2015, he was appointed, “The Canadian Forces Brigadier Jonathan C. Meakins, CBE, RCAMC Chair in Military Mental Health.” He has published numerous articles in professional journals and presents nationally and internationally on such topics as PTSD and operational psychiatry.

“Over the years as a general duty medical officer and then a uniformed psychiatrist I have become acutely aware of the importance and challenge of transition from active duty to veteran,” said Dr. Jetly. “I am now facing the same process and am thankful that my transition will allow me to continue to work in the space that confronts the challenge of PTSD. Having deployed in missions in Rwanda and the Middle East, and witnessing first hand intense trauma of combat during deployments in Afghanistan, I am keenly aware of the suffering of the incredible men and women that sacrifice so much in our Armed Forces and suffer from operational stress injuries.”

