 

STMicroelectronics Simplifies Creation of Alexa Built-In Smart Home Devices with Amazon-Qualified Reference Design

  • Reference design eases development of simple and cost-effective natural-language understanding and voice-based user interaction for smart-home devices and smart appliances
  • Qualified by Amazon to use Alexa Voice Service Integration for AWS IoT Core for MCU devices
  • All-in one design kit with far-field audio detection, local Amazon “Alexa” Wake Word, and connectivity to AVS Integration for AWS IoT Core


Geneva, November 17, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, has released an Amazon-qualified reference design package for smart connected devices leveraging Alexa Voice Service (AVS) Integration for AWS IoT Core, which can be used to create Alexa Built-in products using simple microcontrollers (MCUs).

AVS Integration for AWS IoT Core has the ability to transform the way users interact with smart “things,” bringing cloud-based Alexa experiences to items such as toasters, cookers, thermostats, blinds, hairdryers, and many others with no need for significant investment in electronic hardware. This could hasten the end for traditional buttons and dials, leading to new generations of products that offer easy and natural user interactions, adaptable smart features, and access to cloud services such as cooking advice or reordering of consumables.

ST’s Amazon-qualified solution jump-starts the design of Alexa-enabled appliance controllers, with Alexa voice-user-interface software already integrated on high-performing MCUs of the STM32* family. The energy-efficient STM32, being the world’s most successful 32-bit Arm Cortex-M MCU family, is ideal for low-cost, small, and simple connected devices that require state-of-the-art features such as far-field audio capture and natural-language understanding.

“We believe the AVS Integration for AWS IoT Core can revolutionize users’ expectations of smart devices by enabling easier access to their powerful features and delivering more rewarding experiences,” said Daniel Colonna, Marketing Director, Microcontroller Division, STMicroelectronics. “Our reference design leverages the inherent strengths of STM32 microcontrollers and the supporting solution to enable cost-efficient products with unbeatable functionality, small size, and fast time to market.”

