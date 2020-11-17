National Association for Business Resources Names Horizon Therapeutics One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation

“We’re proud to be named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation, especially during this challenging year,” said Tim Walbert, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Horizon. “At Horizon, our culture is centered around both adaptability and giving voice to important issues. Throughout the past several months, we have been able to quickly and effectively respond to the needs of our employees, putting in place initiatives that address vital needs, like childcare, wellness and inclusion programs, which in turn allow our teams to do what they do best – help patients.”

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) has been named to the National Association for Business Resources’ 2020 list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation . Horizon is one of 151 winning organizations from across the United States out of 1,100 nominations. This year’s award focuses on companies that have been able to pivot their workforces through COVID-19, along with being a leader on racial equity issues.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list celebrates companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The winning companies were assessed and then selected by an independent research firm. All 2020 companies selected will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine.

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on researching, developing and commercializing medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare and rheumatic diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. For more information, visit thebestandbrightest.com.

